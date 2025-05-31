Nearly $11,000,000 at Stake, How to Keep Up With NASCAR’s Nashville Return – Schedule, Line-Up, Weather and More

From the twang of country guitars to the roar of V-8 engines, Nashville Superspeedway has always had a flair for the dramatic. Who could forget Kyle Busch’s fiery victory in 2009, when he smashed the iconic Gibson guitar in a blaze of rebellion? Or the chaos of last year’s Cracker Barrel 400, where it took five overtimes—yes, five—for Joey Logano to finally see the checkered flag under the lights? Nashville has seen it all.

With only four previous NASCAR Cup Series races after a pause in 2011 at the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval, Nashville may be a newer stop on the calendar, but it’s already carved out a reputation for delivering the unexpected. Nashville is the only concrete track on the calendar, and now, it’s back in prime time.

Sunday night’s Cracker Barrel 400 (7 P.M. ET on Amazon Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) promises another round of high drama. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the weekend in Music City.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Schedule: A weekend packed with action

The 2025 Nashville weekend kicks off on Friday, May 30, 2025, and runs through Sunday, June 1, 2025, with all three national NASCAR series lighting up the Tennessee sky.

The action begins Friday evening with the Craftsman Truck Series race, The Rackley Roofing 200, scheduled for 8 P.M. ET. Expect a tight 200-lap showdown to set the tone for the weekend. Saturday night belongs to the rising stars of the Xfinity Series. The day starts with Xfinity Series practice followed by qualifying at 3:10 P.M. ET. The Cup series practice will start at 4:30 P.M. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 P.M. ET. As Saturday unwinds, the Xfinity Series will end the night with the Tennessee Lottery 250 race rolling off at 7:30 P.M. ET. With the sun setting behind the grandstands, this race has a habit of delivering dramatic finishes.

Now for the main event on Sunday. You can catch the Cup Series race, the Cracker Barrel 400, which is set to start at 7 P.M. ET. NASCAR’s elite will take on 300 laps around the concrete oval in a race that is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated on the calendar. For the fans watching from the couches, they can catch the race on Amazon Prime. As they mark their second stream of the five-week contract.

Line-up: Top contenders and rising stars

This year’s Cup series field features 39 drivers, with the sport’s biggest names ready to test their mettle on the concrete mile and a third. The lineup for tomorrow includes:

Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing) Austrin Cindric (#2, Team Penske) Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing) Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports) Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports) Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing) Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports) Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing) Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports) Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing) Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing) Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske) A. J. Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing) Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing) Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing) Cristopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing) Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing) Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske) Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing) William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports) Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports) Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing) Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports) Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team) John H. Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club) Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club) JJ Yeley (#44, NY Racing Team) Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47, HYAK Motorsports) Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports) Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing) Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing) Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing) Chad Finchum (#66, Garage 66) Corey Heim (#67, 23XI Racing) Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports) Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports) Shane Van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing) Daniel Suarez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)

All eyes are on Kyle Larson, who returns from his double-duty attempt at the Indy 500 hungry for redemption. Championship leader, William Byron is expected to be strong, as is Ross Chastain, who won at Nashville in 2023.

Then there’s that Joey Logano, last year’s Nashville hero. In what turned into the longest race in track history, Logano survived five overtimes and a series of late-race crashes to take the checkered flag after an exhausting 331-lap marathon. The race that sparked the momentum carried him through to his 3rd Cup Series title.

Meanwhile, mid-pack drivers like Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Michael McDowell are looking to capitalize on the unpredictability that Nashville surfaces always promise. And don’t count out dark horses like Corey LaJoie or Todd Gilliland, who could shake things up if strategy plays out in their favor.

Weather: Mild temps, hazy skies, and a rain cloud looming

The weather is shaping up to be a mixed bag over the race weekend in Nashville. After a rain-soaked Thursday night that brought an 88% chance of storms during the Truck series race on Friday, things are expected to settle, mostly.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race and Cup Series qualifying look nearly picture perfect, with a high of 83°F, light winds, and only a 2% chance of rain. However, wildfire smoke drifting into the region may haze the sky, which could affect visibility as the sun rises over the oval.

For Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400, the picture isn’t as clear. The forecast predicts a high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit, a gentle breeze from the north-northwest at seven mph, and a 25% chance of rain during the race. While that’s not a washout by any means, it does leave the door open for whether to play a strategic role.

With just four previous races at Nashville, the added variable of light rain or delays could turn an already unpredictable night into a strategic chess match.

Purse: The stakes at Nashville Superspeedway

The roar of engines at Nashville Superspeedway isn’t just about glory—it’s also about the substantial purses up for grabs across NASCAR’s top three series. This premium event, the Cracker Barrel 400, boasts a hefty purse of $11,055,225. This figure encompasses all payouts, including finishing positions, contingency awards, your endpoint fund, and charter payouts for competing each week in historical performance.

The Xfinity Series drivers will compete for a total of $1,651,939. And the Truck series sets a purse of $782,900. It will be extremely interesting to see which drivers and rising stars step up to claim the prizes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tickets: Where to get them?

Get your tickets online from ticketmasters.com. They are the official partners of Nashville Superspeedway. The ticket prices range from $14 to $312. Choose your seat and enjoy the day. Make sure to bring your water bottle and stay hydrated.

More than a race: What’s happening around the Cracker Barrel 400

The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 weekend at Nashville Superspeedway isn’t just about the high-speed trails on the track; it’s a full-blown festival celebrating the spirit of NASCAR and the vibrant culture of Music City. From electrifying concerts to intimate driver meet-and-greets, do not miss out on these opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Saturday includes autograph sessions from drivers like Kyle Larson, William Byron, Josh Berry, and more at the team merchandise haulers. Sunday keeps the energy going with appearances from NASCAR Legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Petty, filming a live Dale Jr. Download taping, and performances from artists like Tim Dugger on the fan zone stage.

Whether you’re chasing signatures, jamming to live music, or just soaking up the atmosphere with fellow fans, the Cracker Barrel 400 weekend delivers a classic blend of southern charm and motorsport spectacle.