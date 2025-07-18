“Need to Get Out…”: Joey Logano Pledges Loyalty to Roger Penske, Gives Blunt Reply Amidst Ageing Career

Joey Logano has been the face of Team Penske’s NASCAR program for over a decade. Since joining the team in 2013, he’s delivered three Cup Series championships, a Daytona 500 win, and more than 30 victories. But what’s kept him at the core of Penske’s success isn’t just results. It’s loyalty. That long-term partnership has shaped not only his career but the team’s identity in the Cup Series. Penske backed him when others didn’t. In return, Logano has built a legacy rooted in consistency, competitiveness, and a relentless drive to give back more than he takes.

Now, as questions about longevity follow every veteran, Logano has addressed the one that matters most – how long he plans to stay. At 35, he is no stranger to the whispers that come with age in a sport constantly evolving around younger talent. He’s not here to ‘drag’ things out. And if that moment ever comes, he’s clear it won’t be Roger Penske who shows him the door.

Logano gets honest about his mindset

In a direct and vulnerable moment shared on Bob Pockrass’ X profile, Joey Logano didn’t shy away from the inevitable question: how much longer does he plan to race? At 35, with his 600th Cup start looming at Dover, he is aware of the weight that milestone carries. His response was characteristically blunt, rooted in self-awareness and a deep sense of responsibility to the team that has defined his career.

Rather than chasing legacy for its own sake, Logano made it clear, if he ever stops being an asset, he’s stepping away. No drama. No drawn-out exits. Just a quiet bow when the time feels right. “As soon as I feel like I’m a drag on my team… that I’m not bringing anything to the table anymore, whether that’s on the race track or off the race track, that’s when I need to get out of the way,” he said, reflecting a mindset sharpened by over a decade of high-stakes racing, team-first culture, and relentless expectations under the Penske banner.

His loyalty to Roger Penske and the team runs deep. “I want to see Roger Penske, and this race team, and the people that are there, be successful. I care about them a lot. I want to be a way to contribute to that. That’s what I want out of myself. That’s what I would expect if I was Roger Penske,” he added. The sentiment is simple: if he’s not helping them win, he won’t stick around and take up space. Even his reasoning came from Penske’s lens. He doesn’t want to be the guy people whisper about staying too long. “I don’t wanna stick around and be one of those guys like, ‘man, he was here a few years too long,’ you know?”

Still, despite the forward-looking humility, Logano insists that day isn’t here yet. “Right now, I still feel as fresh as ever. I feel sharp as ever. I’m driven as much as ever,” he said. “I still care. I still get emotional about things. That shows me I care a lot.”

So the question now isn’t if he’s fading – it’s whether the sport around him is still giving him the space to evolve.

With 600 starts coming in soon, Logano’s legacy is still unfolding

Joey Logano is far from a veteran who’s simply counting down his final laps. With over 600 Cup starts behind him, two championships, and a driving style that still stirs headlines, he’s redefining what longevity in NASCAR really means. His ESPY nomination for Best Driver is another nod to his relevance, earned not just through past championships but by how fiercely he still competes today. His pace, adaptability, and relentless spirit keep him firmly in the conversation, not as a veteran fading out, but as a force still shaping the sport.

That edge was on full display in his recent on-track clash with Ross Chastain at Chicago, a reminder that Logano doesn’t just show up to the fights for position, respect, and results. Whether it’s breaking a Richard Petty record or lighting up headlines with rivalries, he’s proving that his career isn’t winding down. If anything, the fuel’s still burning hot.

Joey Logano isn’t clinging to a seat out of pride or pressure. His loyalty to Roger Penske runs deep, but it’s matched by a clear-eyed understanding of his place in the sport. If there ever comes a point where he’s not meeting his own standard, he won’t wait for a conversation – he’ll step aside. Until then, he’s here to race, not coast, and he’s making sure everyone knows the difference.