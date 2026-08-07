“Never Heard About Aero-Tight”- 67-Yo Veteran Confirms NASCAR’s 90s Aero Secret to Fix Racing

Modern NASCAR has one persistent problem. When a car is closely behind another, it loses steering grip almost instantly. The nose washes up, the front tires slide, and the pass that looked possible a second ago is gone. Drivers have complained about it for years. So have fans. The term for it is “aero tight”, and for Hall of Famer Mark Martin, the fix has always been pretty obvious.

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He raced through the 1990s when aero tight simply did not exist. On Dirty Mo Media, the 67-year-old explained exactly why.

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“I want zero downforce in the front,” Martin said. “You need the front to be virtually nothing, and if it’s nothing, it shouldn’t lose anything when it gets behind a car. At Atlanta, Charlotte, and all those places, I raced cars that were around zero or front lift, and you never, ever, ever heard anything about aero tight, ever.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked if he was still running right on people’s bumpers. Martin was pretty transparent in the fact that he was coming from experience.

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“Yeah, of course. All the cars. In 1990, when we went to Atlanta to race your dad for the championship at the end of the year, we had three cars that we wind tunneled, and we had two that, in race trim, that had lift in the front and one that was zero.”

To simplify what he’s saying, downforce is the air pressure pushing the car into the track. More downforce means more grip. The Next-Gen car has a sealed body with a rear diffuser, which relies on clean air to make grip and control.

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The problem is when the tailing car enter the wake of the lead car. Front grip is gone, and so the driver loses steering and cannot complete the pass.

Martin’s solution removes front downforce entirely from the start. If there is no front aero grip to begin with, there is nothing to lose in dirty air. The NASCAR car handles the same whether running alone or sitting on someone’s bumper.

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The 1990s cars worked exactly this way: flat metal valances, messy undersides, no sealed floors. They were built on mechanical grip, not aerodynamics. Drivers could dive inside, trust their front tires, and make the move.

The current Next-Gen car was created in the opposite direction. Its underbody is a sealed carbon-fiber tray. Teams cannot remove or alter it; it is a mandatory spec part that cost millions to develop. True zero front downforce on this car would require a full structural overhaul.

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NASCAR has tried incremental fixes, trimming the spoiler, shaving diffuser parts, introducing short-track packages. 67 year old veteran, Martin’s proposal goes much further. He wants the underbody deactivated, rear downforce cut to around 300 lbs, and the rear of the car raised with longer shocks. Raising the rear stops air from packing underneath the lead car, a natural mechanism that actually helps the trailing car make a pass.

It worked at Atlanta in 1990. The knowledge to do it again is clearly still there. Whether NASCAR is willing to rebuild the car it spent years engineering is the harder question.