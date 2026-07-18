“Never Told That Story Before”: Dale Jr. Reveals Ralph Earnhardt’s Secret Underground Workshop Beneath His Grandmother’s House

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has made a career out of digging up NASCAR history. Lost Speedways, Dirty Mo Media, tracing his family surname back to Pennsylvania, the man is basically the sport’s unofficial archivist. So when something catches him off guard on his own podcast, that is worth paying attention to.

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This time, it was a story about his grandmother’s house. One he had never shared before.

“I’ve never told that story before,” he said. “You can go down there. I’ll show it to you.”

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Martha Mamaw Earnhardt’s house in Kannapolis, North Carolina, was always full of things to find. Dale Jr. loved going there as a kid, wandering through trophies, flipping through old racing magazines, looking at photos. The place was basically a museum that nobody had organised.

But the real find was not on the shelves. It was underneath the floorboards. Ralph Earnhardt had dug into the crawl space below the house. He carved narrow hallways directly into the earth, and whatever ground level remained became a natural shelf. Engine parts lined both sides, camshafts, crankshafts, cylinder heads, all of it tucked into the dirt.

“He dug under the house into the crawl space, then dug even deeper into the ground to create these little alleyways,” Dale Jr. said. “You’d walk through these narrow hallways he’d dug, and all his engine parts would be sitting on the ground level beside you.”

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Ralph Earnhardt, born in 1928, died in 1973, was the man who put this family on the map. He started racing while working at a cotton mill, won the 1956 NASCAR Sportsman Championship, and was known as one of the sharpest mechanical minds in the sport, the guy who figured out tire stagger before most people knew what it meant. Using different-sized tires on each side to improve how the car turned, that was Ralph.

Tragically, Ralph died of a heart attack at age 45 in 1973. He collapsed in the main garage behind that very same house. Dale Jr. had not even been born yet.

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The underground workshop is only part of it. Mamaw’s house, literally, had layers. Upstairs was a whole apartment that different families rented over the years. Dale Jr.’s own cousins lived up there at one point. Nobody modernised it because there really was no need to.

“When you go up there, it’s like stepping back into the 1950s,” Dale Jr. said. “The bathroom tiles, the fixtures, the pictures on the walls, everything is old.”

Martha Earnhardt raised five children in that house, Dale Sr. among them. After Ralph died, Dale Sr. did not go far. He walked into his father’s backyard garage, picked up the tools that were already there, and started building race cars. That small shop behind Mamaw’s house was the starting point for everything, the wins, the championships, and eventually Dale Earnhardt Inc. It was also the birth story of one of NASCAR’s most famous cars, the pink-and-yellow #K-2 1956 Ford Victoria. True NASCAR fans know what that car meant.

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As for Mamaw herself, she became something of a NASCAR institution in her own right. Fans would make the trip to Kannapolis just to sit with her on the porch. She sold cookbooks. People loved her.

Dale Jr. still visits. Every time, there is something new to find. Last trip, he spotted an old record player cabinet upstairs, one of those big furniture-piece ones, four feet wide, built just to hold a record player. He wants to restore it eventually.

For a house that looks frozen in time, it keeps surprising people.