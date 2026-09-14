“Never Want to See Your Best Friend Suffer”- Alex Bowman Breaks Down in Tears Over Tragic Personal Loss

Alex Bowman delivered his best race of the 2026 season in Illinois on Sunday, battling through a chaotic afternoon to finish behind teammate Kyle Larson. However, the achievement came against the backdrop of an intensely difficult weekend for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

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Bowman kept his focus behind the wheel at Gateway, but his emotional words after the race revealed the personal weight he had been carrying.

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“Yeah, I mean I suck here so clearly I had some help but yeah you just never want to see your best friend suffer and unfortunately the end was pretty bad so yeah just that was really difficult but man I’m just proud of this Ally 48 team and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and really proud of Kyle [Larson] for winning. I know it’s been a while for him, and it’s great for this team and the chase and everything and yeah it was a good day for us,” Bowman said in a post-race interview trackside.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver had every reason to struggle through the weekend, yet he kept his focus inside the No. 48 Chevrolet and delivered when his team needed him most. A day before the Enjoy Illinois 300, Bowman shared the heartbreaking news of his pet Finn’s passing on Instagram. He also shared a bunch of photos capturing the memories they had made together over the years.

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“I don’t know how to say this out loud, but last night I lost my best friend. You only get a dog like Finn once in a lifetime. He was just the best,” the caption on Bowman’s post read.

Finn, a black Labrador, had been part of Bowman’s life for 10 and a half years. The two had become a familiar sight around the NASCAR world, with Finn even appearing on Bowman’s race car at times during his Nationwide sponsorship to promote pet insurance.

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The loss came after Finn had been battling cancer. Bowman had revealed in May that the illness had spread rapidly, leaving his longtime companion with limited time. By the time Bowman arrived at Gateway, the situation had become even more painful.

Yet once the green flag dropped, Bowman found a way to put the emotion aside. Starting 11th, he steadily worked his way forward while much of the field struggled with crashes, cautions and mechanical problems. The final stage was where he truly came alive.

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He repeatedly found himself in contention near the front and eventually became a factor in the battle for the win. Over the final 20 laps, the No. 48 remained a fixture inside the top five as the race moved toward its chaotic overtime finish.

Bowman, who himself did not make the Chase, ultimately brought home 38 points, his biggest single-race points haul of the season. More importantly, he finished second behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, helping the organization secure a memorable 1-2 result at Gateway. Bowman’s previous best finishes of the season came at Talladega and Texas, where he finished third.

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Larson had his own reason to celebrate. After a 51-race winless streak, he finally returned to Victory Lane, but he made sure Bowman’s contribution was not overlooked.

“Just proud of my team for working so hard and being so patient throughout the tough times and the winless streak and all of that. Thanks to the fans, my fans, for also being patient with us. How about Hendrick Motorsports! How about Alex Bowman! You can’t ask for a better teammate than him.

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“Gave me the pushes I needed to get clear. So, really wanna dedicate this win to him and his dog Finn passed away a couple of days ago,” Larson said in a post-race interview.

Bowman helped Larson with a series of drafting pushes, giving the defending Cup Series champion the momentum he needed to make his move for the win. Larson’s comments afterward showed that the moment meant far more than just another race result. Bowman had arrived at Gateway dealing with a devastating personal loss, yet he still found a way to come through for his team.

For Bowman, a second-place finish could never take away the pain of losing Finn. But it offered a reminder of the people around him at Hendrick Motorsports. On one of the most difficult weekends of his season, the No. 48 team gave Bowman a reason to keep pushing, while Larson ensured his long-awaited victory would carry a tribute to his friend’s best companion.