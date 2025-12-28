New Audio Related To Greg Biffle’s Final Moments Emerges Days After Statesville Tragedy

This is the type of pain that no one can bear. While Greg Biffle’s wife, Cristina, ‘s last text to her mother, “We’re in trouble,” has been making rounds, this new audio is spine-chilling. It appears to capture the final moments of the plane carrying NASCAR legend Greg Biffle and his family. The clip, compiled from air traffic control recordings and flight tracking data, reveals a plane in distress. And while the NTSB leads a formal investigation, the newly revealed audio makes it easier for the investigators.

The pilot’s voice can be heard reporting problems with the aircraft, trying to circle back to the runway and prepare for a landing that, tragically, never came.

“Satestville traffic, citation 257 CW. We’ve got an issue with some of our things, so please don’t take off from runway 10,” the pilot said. “We’re having a rough engine here. We’re going to try to circle back around and land.”

While the recording isn’t official and may not perfectly match the flight data, it paints a chilling picture of the struggle inside the cockpit as the plane approached the airport.

“Right now, we’re working on getting everything done. We’re getting our gear down. 257 CW is on final for runway 28,” the pilot added. And that was the last of it, apart from Cristina Biffle’s text.

The crash happened on December 18 when the Cessna Citation 550 went down shortly after takeoff. All seven people abroad lost their lives, including the Biffle family and the pilot Dennis Dutton, his son and another passenger.

According to the report, the jet lifted off around 10:06 am but soon ran into trouble, forcing a desperate attempt to return to Statesville Regional Airport.

Flames engulfed the plane upon impact at 10:16 am, leaving the community in shock and mourning the sudden loss of a beloved racing icon and his family.

While it is impossible to know the full story from unofficial recordings alone, the audio gives a haunting glimpse of the chaos and urgency in those final minutes. Experts caution that only the NTSB investigation, including the cockpit voice recorder and flight instruments, will reveal the true sequence of events

However, as the investigation continues, the Biffle family has kept the NASCAR legend’s spirit alive with a heartwarming gesture.

Greg Biffle’s family honors his legacy with touching tribute

Tributes are now taking shape for NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle, with formal obituaries published for Biffle and his wife, Cristina, and their children, as plans move forward for a celebration of life in their honor.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home will be coordinating the arrangements, while Legacy released a separate notice summarizing Biffle’s journey in racing and beyond.

The family has requested that donations made in Greg and Cristina’s memory be directed to the Red Cross and Lake Norman Humane.

Services for their daughter Emma are being handled separately, with the family encouraging gifts in her name to local animal shelters or rescue organizations or to Davidson Day School in Davidson, North Carolina.

Biffle’s legacy extended well beyond NASCAR. Known for his patriotism and humanitarian work, he was also a dedicated advocate for animal welfare.

That passion led to the creation of the Greg Biffle Foundation in 2005, which has since helped rescue thousands of dogs and supported more than 500 animal shelters and humane organizations across the US.

Although Biffle and his family were killed in the plane crash last week, the NASCAR champion and the impact he made away from the racetrack continue to endure.