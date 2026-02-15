NFL Star Left Rattled After Bubba Wallace’s Brutal Daytona Ride-Along Turns Terrifying

Football wide receivers are known for their ridiculous pace on the field, but even they can be shocked getting alongside a well-seasoned NASCAR driver at one of the fastest tracks the sport currently has on its schedule. With Bubba Wallace putting in some early laps on the track ahead of the Daytona 500, an NFL star was left bamboozled.

Bubba Wallace’s pace leaves Rams’ WR lost for words

“I’m like ‘oh! I can kiss the wall right now!’ And he’s looking at me, I’m like, ‘I’m looking at the road! He’s not looking at the road!’ That was awesome!” Puka Nacua, known for his impressive speed on the field, was left speechless after NASCAR put him beside Bubba Wallace.

The two athletes went together in the customized two-seater Toyota, made for fan ride-alongs. Wallace even claimed that the car handled better than the standard Cup cars, making a bold statement.

However, it was overshadowed by Puka Nacua’s excitement upon stepping into NASCAR’s thrill. Visibly shaken and stuttering, he described his “awesome” experience with Wallace.

While it was Kurt Busch who was originally planned to take Nacua around the 2.5-mile superspeedway, the plan was changed at the last moment. This was a part of Toyota’s “Speed Seat Thrill Ride,” the manufacturer’s pace car experience for fans and celebrity ride-alongs. There was no official statement from NASCAR or the speedway authorities regarding Bubba Wallace running the event, but the fans seemed just as thrilled despite the change.

Fans hype Puka Nacua’s NASCAR experience

“Puka Nacua was almost at a loss for words.” The little crossover between the sports sat well with the fans. Ahead of NASCAR’s ‘Super Bowl,’ it only makes sense to bring the stars across sports. What seemingly excited the fans more was Nacua’s raw reaction right after getting out of the car.

“Interesting… last time we saw a video of @AsapPuka getting out of a car he was also pretty wobbly with slurred speech haha.” Understandably, no matter how fast he goes on the field, it cannot be replicated by what a Cup car produces.

Which is yet another reminder. As mentioned, Wallace was impressed with the car, but at the same time, the fans were also impressed with the performance it yielded on the track:

“From the RPM’s I heard in the infield it sounded like they were going 200 into T3 lmao.”

This is somewhat rare in the Cup Series because of the limited horsepower at superspeedways like Daytona. But a single car running just for the experience? The fans were impressed.

“Couldn’t get a better teacher for drafting,” mentioned another fan, highlighting Bubba Wallace’s exceptionally impressive skills behind the wheel when it comes to drafting with other cars. While the 23XI Racing driver does not have a lot of race wins to his name, he is known for notoriously gaining places through near-perfect drafting with his competitors.

But the overall experience was a complete package for spectators, “Its hauling a** lol,” read another comment.

Right after back-to-back exciting races in the Truck and NOAP Series, this little pre-show right ahead of the 68th running of the Daytona 500 was loved by many. Nevertheless, Puka Nacua was left shivering with the unforgettable experience.