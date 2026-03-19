NHRA Star Dystany Shatters NASCAR Barriers With Historic ARCA Announcement

Breaking barriers in NASCAR isn’t something that happens often. But when it does, it can make history. An NHRA standout is on the brink of doing just that in the ARCA series.

On March 28, drag racer Dystany Spurlock will become the first black woman to compete in the ARCA Menards series at the Hickory Motor Speedway. And that’s not even her end goal. The ARCA Menards Series is essentially a huge step in a driver’s journey to the top-tier stock car racing. As she sets to make this historic debut, her eyes are already on the next goal.

“This moment means everything to me,” Spurlock said. “Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of racing in NASCAR. I’ve worked so hard for this, so many opportunities that have come and gone, but now I’m really here, and I’m ready. I’m excited to build my race craft and learn, and hopefully make it to the Cup level.”

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Being the first Black woman to race in the ARCA Series will be an essential step before she can prove her competitiveness to take on the challenge in NASCAR. Her career path has been a little unconventional so far, but Spurlock has continued to prove herself.

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She was invested in motorcycle racing since her teenage days, and set history for the first time when she won a 4.60 index final in 2019, and also set a few record runs on the BMW S1000RR. More recently in 2023, however, Spurlock transitioned to circuit racing, running the Skip Barber Formula Race Series, slowly getting used to the feel of four tires under her instead of two.

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Spurlock was only the second Black woman to compete in the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Series with her debut at the Virgina Nationals. Now as she finds a definitive career path towards stock racing with the ARCA Menards Series, Spurlock will soon be making history once again, piloting the #66 Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports and Garage 66, led by Carl Long.

If her performance in the ARCA Menards Series does happen to be competitive enough, Spurlock might not be too far from making her official NASCAR debut soon, becoming only the 18 woman in the history of the Cup Series to have stepped on the field.

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The situation of women in NASCAR

In over seven decades of the sport’s history, the number of female participants has remained largely limited. Of course, this is because of multiple reasons. But in recent years, the number has only gone up.

Danica Patrick became a power figure with 191 race starts, more than any other female driver in NASCAR history. She set an example for millions of women out there to pursue racing as a full-time career. The likes of Janet Guthrie and Sara Christian also laid the foundation for women to step behind the wheel.

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Today, there are many upcoming drivers who prove their competitiveness, leaving the question of gender miles behind as they lead races. Jade Avedisian is one such name. She has showcased extremely competitive performances in the Super Late Model Series races.

At the end of the day, it’s 2026. Racing no longer cares who is behind the wheel. The only thing that matters is the raw pace a driver can deliver with peak accuracy. Teams care for race wins and not who brings it.

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So, what Dystany Spurlock has right now is a golden chance to make a striking debut at Hickory. The historic track is known as the “birthplace of the NASCAR stars,” and Spurlock has the opportunity to add her name to the list.