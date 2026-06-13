NHRA to Replace Key Leadership Figure Months After Paddock Scandals Involving Tony Stewart & Co.

The NHRA opened the Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway on Friday with something nobody in the paddock was expecting – a major leadership announcement on the very first day of competition. Ned Walliser, the sport’s Vice President of Competition since 2018, is out of that role. Josh Peterson is in. And coming off one of the more turbulent stretches in recent NHRA history, the timing is hard to ignore.

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Walliser is not gone from NHRA entirely. He moves into a consultant and advisor role, which NHRA President Glen Cromwell framed as a continuation of his contributions.

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“Ned’s knowledge, passion, and dedication to NHRA Drag Racing have been invaluable,” Cromwell said. Walliser’s own statement was measured. Both statements were made via NHRA’s official website.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as a team and the relationships I’ve been fortunate enough to build throughout my career.”

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The official line is that this reorganisation is for centralising the competition and technical departments under one command. That part is genuine; Peterson’s new title, Senior Vice President of Competition and Tech, is specifically to bring together two departments that previously had separate chains of command.

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Rob Park, who has been with NHRA since 1996, also moves into a new role as VP of National and Field Operations, overseeing event scheduling, the Simpson NHRA Safety Safari, and all seven regional division directors.

What the press release does not say, but what the paddock already knows, is that Walliser spent the last year at the centre of two major controversies. The first was the Richmond final, where Kalitta Motorsports driver Shawn Langdon was stripped of a win over Justin Ashley in a decision that drew heavy criticism for its handling and lack of transparency.

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The second was the cheating accusation leveled at Tony Stewart Racing’s nitro Top Fuel dragster after Maple Grove, which stirred serious debate about how NHRA managed the investigation and communicated with teams. Neither of those incidents has been cited as the reason for this change. The NHRA’s own framing is forward-looking, anchored to the organisation’s 75th anniversary year. But the context is sitting right there.

Peterson comes in with 20 years at the NHRA. He joined in 2007 as Director of Racing Administration, became VP of Racing Administration in 2011, and has been building toward this kind of consolidated role for years. His stated priority is alignment.

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“By bringing Racing Administration, Competition, Tech, and National and Field Operations under one centralised group, it will not only help communications and efficiency, but allow us to guide the sport and create universal policies that cover rules, safety, and parity,” he said.

The leadership change is on the opening day of the 25th annual NHRA event at Bristol. Along with that, there’s also something else that’s new in Bristol.

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Bristol Just Got a New NHRA Track to Go With Its New Leadership

While the administrative side of NHRA has been making headlines, the racing surface underneath everyone’s feet is also brand new. Bristol Dragway completed a complete rebuild of approximately 700 feet of its concrete track this offseason, tearing out everything from behind the burnout box down past the eighth-mile mark to start fresh.

The reason was pretty simple, since Bristol had a notorious bump directly over the pedestrian tunnel that ran beneath the track. Earlier, teams would patch it, ground it down, and work around it. But at speeds exceeding 330 mph, that bump was a genuine stability problem.

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Nothing short of tearing it out and pouring new concrete was going to fix it permanently. The project ran through April 2026 over three days of pouring, then sat untouched for two months to cure properly. Bristol Dragway worked with Baker’s Construction, Summers Taylor, and a Texas A&M engineering consultant to get it right.

The practical effect showed up immediately in Friday’s qualifying. Eight Top Fuel cars hit the 3.80-second bracket on the new surface. Crew chiefs who had years of Bristol-specific clutch and fuel delivery notes are starting from scratch, which makes this weekend genuinely unpredictable at the top of the leaderboard.

The track that gave Tony Schumacher seven Top Fuel wins and turned Ron Capps into its all-time Funny Car leader now has a completely different racing surface. Every record set here was made on the old concrete. Whatever happens this weekend is being written on a blank page.