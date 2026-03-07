“I’m Not a Trophy Wife”: Tony Stewart Takes a Dig at ‘Rival’ Wife Leah Pruett as Smoke Refuses to Retire

Despite retiring from NASCAR, Tony Stewart refused to let go of his extreme competitiveness. Even at 54 years old, Stewart is as competitive as he was when he joined NASCAR two decades ago. So much so that the three-time Cup Series champion would not back down even against his wife and the mother of his child, Leah Pruett.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Stewart spills the beans on racing competitiveness at home

In a recent interview with Aaron AJ England on X, Stewart shed light on the edge he still holds in competitiveness, even if it’s against his wife. No matter the result on the track, his personal relationship with Pruett will not change.

“First off, at the end of the year, no matter who wins or loses, we’ll still be married. You can put that in ink. I’m a race car driver,” Stewart said. “I drive race cars. I’m not a trophy wife. For the first two years we met, I kind of leaned in the doorway and didn’t do a very good job of being pretty enough to be a trophy wife. So I figured I’d better do what I do best and put a helmet on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, Stewart spoke about how he arrived at NHRA as a team owner, not as a driver, and saw his wife, Leah Pruett, and Funny Car driver Matt Hagan race for his team, Tony Stewart Racing. With this, he highlighted how he transitioned from a team owner to a race car driver over time.

“The reality is I drive race cars. I don’t stand around and watch people race. I did that for a little bit when I came over here with Matt and Leah, but eventually the hook gets in the corner of your lip, and somebody starts reeling you in. Next thing, you’re driving a race car. I’m just excited to be here, especially with the 75th anniversary season for NHRA,” Stewart further added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Motorsport, Herren, USA, Dragster Drag Race Vegas Four Wide Nationals Apr 11, 2025 Las Vegas, NV, USA NHRA top fuel dragster driver Tony Stewart right with wife Leah Pruett and son Dominic Stewart during qualifying for the Four Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Las Vegas The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Notably, NASCAR Hall of Famer and champion driver Tony Stewart married NHRA driver Leah Pruett in November 2021. They have been dating since 2020 and got engaged in March 2021. At the time, Stewart was the co-owner of the NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing, while Pruett was effectively active in the NHRA Hot Rod division.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Stewart exited NASCAR with his SHR team at the end of the 2024 season, he became strongly involved with the NHRA, as he launched his team, Tony Stewart Racing, with his wife, Leah Pruett. However, after Pruett became pregnant with Dominic, she stepped away from her seat, and Stewart filled in for her.

After a year or more, Leah Pruett returned to take his seat at Tony Stewart Racing from Stewart. However, the 54-year-old was reluctant to stop racing and joined his own team’s rival, Elite Motorsports, this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Stewart reflects on his TSR time ahead of Elite switch

After handing over the Top Fuel ride to his wife, Leah Pruett, Tony Stewart will move to Elite Motorsports and drive in the Top Fuel category after getting the promotion from the Top Alcohol category.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said from the very beginning that I was just keeping Leah’s seat warm and that it was hers as soon as she was ready to come back,” Stewart said in a press release. “Well, she’s coming back in 2026, and as much as I wanted to continue driving, TSR is not in a position to add a second Top Fuel car. But with Richard buying Josh Hart’s team and our recent alliance, I can still work as an owner and a driver to help both our organizations grow.”

Tony Stewart has the 2024 NHRA Rookie of the Year award, two race wins, including one in 2025, and the 2025 regular season championship title. The upcoming 2026 season will be his third in NHRA, and it will be interesting to see if Stewart manages to give his wife, Leah Pruett, a run for her money.