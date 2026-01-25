19-Yo Connor Zilisch’s IMSA Flex Has NASCAR Fans Questioning Kyle Larson’s Throne

The biggest talents are easily traceable in NASCAR. Kyle Larson reigns as a top contender, with debates over his ‘world-class’ skills raging across many circles. The Hendrick Motorsports star clinched his second Cup Series championship in 2025, adding to a list of already eclectic laurels. But while Larson is basking in the glory of his recent achievements, this luxury may not last long. That is because of a young prodigy rising: Connor Zilisch.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are we in a Connor Zilisch era?

“What an insane stat line!” a fan exclaimed in a recent Reddit post. The picture displayed Connor Zilisch’s latest participation in IMSA’s Rolex 24 at Daytona event. Beside his red Cadillac V-Series car is a long tabloid showcasing his achievements so far. And for a 19-year-old racer, that list looks quite long for people with no experience and also for people with a lifetime of success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connor Zilisch has excelled at each turn of his racing career, from karting to Mazda MX-5 and Trans-Am competition. Two years ago, his first appearance in IMSA’s Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race yielded a victory in the LMP2 class. Zilisch has achieved success in the CARS Tour late models, ARCA Menards Series, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, and the TransAm Series before shifting into NASCAR’s national series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connor Zilisch breathed fire in 2025, picking up 10 wins in NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. With a resume as golden as that of Connor Zilisch, it would be natural to assume that he can topple Kyle Larson. The latter is 33 years old and holds two Cup championships, 32 Cup race trophies, 17 O’Reilly wins, and four Craftsman Truck wins. With Zilisch’s pace and age gap of 14 years, the youngster can easily overtake Yung Money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The biggest thing for me is from the time I was 13 until today is that if somebody asked me to drive, I said, ‘Yes,’” Connor Zilisch said regarding how he has reached so far so young in his career. “Some drivers involved in a series or championship didn’t want to get off the path. I knew it was going to be a challenge and new for me to take different rides, and a struggle. I think learning to be uncomfortable in a race car has certainly helped every new scenario that I deal with today.”

And the youngster is already making fans go gaga over his laurels.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the brink of stardom

Back in 2024, Kyle Larson boldly stated something. He said he was a ‘better all-round driver’ than four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen. This set off a wild debate, as both racers were spectacular in their respective fields. However, it seems that a new participant is in the list, which is none other than Connor Zilisch. A fan wrote, “On pace to be in conversation of greatest driver in the world.”

And what baffles fans the most is Connor Zilisch’s youth. Presently, he is competing at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a team that has won it three times. In a few weeks, he will enter the Daytona 500 in his first full-time Cup Series seat. And this prompted someone to say, “And only 19. What am I doing with my life😞” Somebody else chimed in with this sentiment of missing out. “Bro I’m 25 turning 26 this year and I have the same question too, damn I feel old 😂”

In 2025, Connor Zilisch overcame two horrible injuries to win 10 race trophies. And yet his year-long championship ambition melted at Phoenix due to the playoff format. One fan reminisced about that: “The uncrowned 19 year old 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion if not for the dumb Playoffs format.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, however, Connor Zilisch is here to dominate Kyle Larson’s arena with a tweaked championship format. Somebody predicted that Zilisch is bound to prolong his list in no time. “I think we can preemptively add a Cup Series win to the list.” What’s more, Zilisch has no competition for Rookie of the Year. Another fan wrote, “Instant 2026 Rookie of the Year. Hell yeah.”

Clearly, the sky is the limit for Connor Zilisch. Let’s wait and watch the 19-year-old’s magic in 2026.