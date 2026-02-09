19-YO Female Star Dubbed “Way Better Than Danica Patrick” as Historic Win Gains New Fame

The modern NASCAR is witnessing a surge of new rookies, not only among male but female drivers too. In a male-dominated sport, women racers often stand out. Drivers like Katherine Legge and Danica Patrick have built their hard-earned careers and made their mark in NASCAR. But sometimes NASCAR fans don’t back down from making striking comparisons. And that is exactly what’s happening after this 19-year-old rookie won a historic race on Saturday.

Jade Avedisian writes history

19-year-old Jade Avedisian won the Super Late Model race on Night 2 of the 2026 World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway. This wasn’t just a debut win; she wrote her name in the history of NASCAR books as the first female racer to win an ARCA East event.

After some damage during an incident on Friday night with Spencer Davis, the Wilson Motorsports team repaired the No. 24 car and put it back into winning shape for Saturday night.

“Hats off to this whole Wilson [Motorsports] team,” said Avedisian in a post-race interview. “They had to be up here at 7:30 this morning just to get it back together from last night. I wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t for them. I’m focused already on Tuesday. I want to win that race so bad.”

Jade started her career on the West Coast dirt ovals. A 19-year-old hailing from California got a grip tight faster and learned to create history sooner. Blending raw talent with a racing family pedigree, her brother is a dirt standout, and her roots are deep in the sport.

Mark Martin also showed his support for Jade through a social media post on X. He wrote, “This girl @jadeavedisian can drive a race car. It’s going to be fun to watch her continuing progress.”

Jade totally deserves this hype. Apparently, Jade isn’t the first female racer in NASCAR; there are notable female racers who made their name, but yes, for sure, the racing performance could make a big difference. And that’s exactly what fans did by comparing Avedisian to Danica Patrick.

Fans’ brutal comparison

One fan commented, “Way better than Danica Patrick, always way more technically promising,” which sparked discussions among fans about her superiority over previous female trailblazers. Her leading laps and post-win interviews provided context for the discussion. Few questioned her victory; most believed it would change the course of NASCAR’s future.

A local fan of Avedisian commented, “I live near where Jade started her career, and I’ve watched her progression. The one trait I’ve seen from her that I haven’t seen to the same extent as other female drivers is her level of aggressiveness. I would put it at the same level as a young Kyle Larson, which I also watched coming up through the ranks on the west coast dirt tracks.”

“What I find more fascinating about her is when she’s interviewed, you would never guess that’s her driving style. She’s so calm and subdued in her interviews. Time will tell if she can continue her progression as a driver,” they further added.

This sentiment highlighted how fans keenly notice each and every detail of the racer. Whether it’s their personality or driving skills, fans know how to give feedback to their beloved racers.

Another fan commented, “Had my eye on her a bit. The car control you need for a dirt race will help her when the car gets sideways on her, which means she can drive a loose car better than most (Larson is the same way. Not often you hear him bitch his car is too loose). They just need to let her develop NATURALLY and not rush it. She will be a star in her own time.”

That Larson parallel resonated widely, with dirt racing fans emphasizing her car control in sloppy conditions. Cultural pride fueled reactions, too, like one fan from Armenia, connecting to her heritage, said, “As an Armenian, I really hope she succeeds and makes it in NASCAR.”

Teammate hype also added some fuel, along with some optimism for her pairing with Robby Gordon’s son, as one fan said, “hope her and Robusto really break out in the coming years.”

As her name trends bigger than the sport’s biggies, one thing’s clear: at 19, Avedisian has fans dreaming bigger than she ever did for herself.