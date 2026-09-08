“No Adults in the Room”- Denny Hamlin Questions Spire Motorsports’ Leadership and Organizational Direction Amid Carson Hocevar Fallout

Carson Hocevar’s aggressive driving has never been far from controversy, but his latest clash with Brad Keselowski has taken the conversation beyond what happened on the racetrack. Hocevar’s response afterward added to the criticism, with several NASCAR voices questioning his attitude toward the former Cup Series champion.

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Now, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin believes the bigger issue lies with Spire Motorsports. Rather than simply criticizing Hocevar, Hamlin has questioned whether the organization is doing enough to hold its young driver accountable.

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“There are no adults in the room, clearly, in that building. No adults. That’s my opinion. Because how can you honestly think that that’s what’s best for your company? If you’re running a serious organization, I think they’re unserious. Anything else? That’s it. That’s all I got,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast.

Hamlin’s comments came as the fallout from Hocevar’s Darlington incident with Keselowski continued to grow. The issue began at the end of Stage 1, when Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet repeatedly made contact with Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford through Turn 4. The contact eventually sent Keselowski spinning, bringing out the second caution of the race.

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The incident itself was already enough to create tension. What happened afterward made the situation even more uncomfortable. When Hocevar was asked about Keselowski spinning due to contact, his response was dismissive. “Yeah, he spun,” he said.

“Yeah. I guess. I don’t know what happened,” Hocevar replied when it was pointed out that Keselowski spun [because of him].

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Keselowski did not appear interested in brushing the incident aside. The veteran Ford driver made it clear that he had not forgotten what happened. He insisted that there would soon be ‘history’ between him and the Spire driver, and issued a warning, which Hocevar may be forced to take seriously, considering he’s in the Chase, and Keselowski is not.

“His day’s coming, and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson,” the former Cup Series champion said.

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For Hamlin, however, the problem appears to go deeper than one incident or one driver’s personality. He refused to give Hocevar the spotlight on his podcast because he feels that’s exactly what he would want. He suggests that Spire Motorsports has a responsibility to make sure Hocevar understands where the line is between being an aggressive competitor and disrespecting the people he races against.

Young drivers are expected to be aggressive, especially in the highly competitive Cup Series. Keselowski himself was. But there is also an expectation that teams help their drivers understand how to carry themselves.

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Former Cup Series driver Jeff Burton also criticized Hocevar’s handling of the Keselowski incident. The NASCAR broadcaster argued that the dismissal was difficult to understand, particularly because Keselowski is a champion who deserves respect from his competitors.

“I just can’t understand the dismissal of it. It just doesn’t make sense to me. You have to have more respect for your competitors. And that’s just baffling to me that you just, well, he spun. He’s a champion. You just don’t spin him around and just miss him,” Burton said after the Southern 500 post-race.

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And this is not the first time Hocevar has found himself at the center of controversy. Earlier this year at the Brickyard 400, Hocevar came down and flipped Corey Heim the bird as the No. 67 car headed down pit road. The moment quickly became another example of the young driver’s willingness to embrace confrontation.

Hocevar has also been open about his approach to relationships inside NASCAR. Last year, he admitted that he does not maintain friendships with other drivers.

“We’re here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play on the playground together,” Hocevar said after the 2025 Atlanta race when asked about his on-track incident with Ryan Blaney.

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That mentality can certainly make Hocevar an entertaining personality. But Hamlin’s criticism raises a different question. Where does competitiveness end and unnecessary theatrics and disrespect towards other drivers begin?

At Darlington, Hocevar finished 11th. Yet much of the conversation surrounding him afterward focused on the Keselowski incident and his reaction to it.

For Spire Motorsports, that may be the bigger concern. Hocevar is clearly capable of attracting attention, but Hamlin believes the organization must make sure that attention does not come at the expense of professionalism, respect and ultimately, on-track success.