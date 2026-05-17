“No-Driving F***ing Yahoos”: Carson Hocevar Loses His Cool Over Joey Logano in Radioactive Rant

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Earlier this season at Atlanta, Carson Hocevar accidentally spun out three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano while battling hard late in the race. The young driver immediately owned the mistake over the radio, taking responsibility for ruining Logano’s afternoon. But fast forward to the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race, and the roles (at least emotionally) felt completely reversed. This time, Hocevar was the frustrated one, unleashing a fiery radio rant after a poorly timed caution, thanks to Logano, turned his promising run into complete chaos.

Joey Logano plays spoilsport for Carson Hocevar

“I’m going to have to pass them for the sixth time; these no-driving f***** yahoos.” Carson Hocevar was clearly not pleased after the caution completely destroyed what had been one of the smartest strategy calls of the night.

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The chaos unfolded on Lap 136 of the 200-lap final stage during the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. Running fifth at the time, Carson Hocevar dove onto pit road early to kick off a cycle of green-flag pit stops, attempting an aggressive undercut strategy to gain track position.

Shortly afterward, William Byron followed the No. 77 onto pit road, a fairly standard move in the unusual 350-lap All-Star format where long green-flag stretches can completely reshape the running order. But only three laps later, everything unraveled. The caution flag suddenly flew after Joey Logano crashed between Turns 1 and 2 while running 12th.

Instantly, Carson Hocevar’s strategy became a disaster. Instead of cycling back toward the front after the pit sequence completed, he became trapped two laps down because the leaders had not yet pitted. And the caution basically gave the leaders a free pass.

The frustration over the radio became immediate. “Damn it.” “Yeah, the 11’s into 3. Leader.” “One or two?” “Uh, it shows two.” “We’re f——. God, I just, I can’t f—— believe this dude.”

At the time of the caution, Logano’s race was effectively over after the wreck, while Hocevar’s night transformed from a potential top-five run into pure damage control. He eventually fell to 14th position while still sitting two laps down. And barring a miraculous series of cautions or lucky wave-arounds, it looked highly unlikely Carson Hocevar would ever recover enough track position to re-enter serious contention for the million-dollar All-Star prize. He finished P14.

“ugh,” Hocevar summed up the incident (and his day) via a social media post.

Coincidentally, a similar incident took place during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch was trapped a lap down in the closing stages due to a mistimed green-flag pit stop. Just as he and Alex Bowman pitted from the top spots, an incident for AJ Allmendinger brought out a caution, briefly forcing Busch a lap down. Busch had to crawl his way back from the bottom of the field, and he eventually finished seventh.

Fans rally behind Hocevar

While Carson Hocevar’s fiery radio comments grabbed headlines during the All-Star Race, the reaction from fans before the race showed something even bigger happening around the young driver: his popularity is exploding.

One fan summed it up perfectly online: “If he doesn’t get the most popular driver this year the system is rigged …I’m a Chase Elliott fan.”

That comment stood out because Chase Elliott has basically owned NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award for years, winning it eight consecutive times. Elliott remains hugely respected throughout the garage and fanbase, but he has also openly admitted that he prefers staying private away from the racetrack and is naturally more reserved in public settings.

Carson Hocevar, meanwhile, has become almost the complete opposite. Fans at Dover noticed it immediately after the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race when Hocevar reportedly spent significant time on pit road signing autographs for a massive line of supporters despite an exhausting race weekend.

Another fan wrote: “Kids a rockstar! I haven’t been this drawn to a driver since Dale Jr retired.”

That is enormous praise in NASCAR circles considering Dale Earnhardt Jr. remains one of the most beloved figures the sport has ever produced. Dale Jr.’s popularity extended far beyond race results because fans connected with his personality, accessibility, honesty, and emotional authenticity. Many supporters now feel Hocevar brings a similar raw energy to the modern garage.

Others went even further. “NASCARs next superstar.”

It may sound premature for a driver still early in his Cup Series career, but moments like Dover explain why the hype is growing rapidly. Hocevar races aggressively, speaks emotionally, interacts naturally with fans, and rarely sounds filtered or overly polished. In an era where many athletes carefully manage every public moment, Carson Hocevar’s unpredictability has ironically become one of his biggest strengths.

And judging by the fan reaction after Dover, NASCAR may already be watching its next major personality emerge in real time.