“No One on Earth Can Fulfill That”- Heather Gibbs Opens Up About Helping Samantha Busch Navigate Kyle’s Passing

Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch shared a 15-year relationship that produced two NASCAR championships . Following Busch’s tragic death on May 21, 2026, his former team paid tribute, including his former teammate Denny Hamlin. Heather Gibbs, however, went a step further and spent some time with Samantha Busch to help her face the situation bravely.

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In a snippet of their podcast, Business Motorsports, posted by Dirty Mo Media, Heather Gibbs shared details about her visit with Samantha. She explained her efforts to help the Busch family navigate their overwhelming grief.

“I told her, she’s like, ‘What’s it gonna be like?’ And I am like, it absolutely sucks, it’s awful, and my heart broke so much. But I said, ‘Your kids are going to watch you, and you are going to find strength. You are not going to have it on your own. You have to have a relationship with the Lord; you have to trust him,” Gibbs advised Samantha to lean on her faith to get through the darkest moments.

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“He is going to walk with you through the darkest moments, which we are in right now, and through the highest moments and back through the dark moments. And if you are not going to have that foundation, you are going to be lost; you are going to be bitter and empty. And no one on earth can fulfill that.”

Heather Gibbs understands this kind of sudden tragedy. Her family experienced a similar shock in November 2022. Just hours after celebrating her son Ty Gibbs winning the Xfinity Series championship, her husband, Coy Gibbs, died in his sleep.

In the wake of his demise, Heather was unable to grasp how easily he was taken away from the family. “We got to celebrate the most special night, and he didn’t wake up the next day. … It was obviously awful.”

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Following Coy’s death, Heather stepped into a larger leadership role at Joe Gibbs Racing, motivated by a letter Coy had written expressing his belief in her abilities.

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“It was like a blessing to have that, to go back and read it,” Heather Gibbs told NBC Sports. “He believed in me in that area.”

Samantha Busch is displaying similar bravery moving forward with her and her children’s lives. While she refrains from making public appearances, she does interact with the fans and community over social media. Samantha often shares snippets from her life and thanks the community for the love they poured into Rowdy.

Samantha Busch accompanies Brexton to the racetrack to make sure that he realizes his racing dream and continues Rowdy’s legacy. On Father’s Day, she posted a special note for her late husband and the loving father of Lennix and Brexton. Her latest post showed her grit and determination to continue forward without breaking down in front of her children.

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“Grief doesn’t stop parenting. The morning still comes. There are questions to answer, tears to wipe away, races to get to, bedtime stories to read, and two kids trying to make sense of a loss that no child should ever have to face,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “People keep asking me how I stay so strong. The truth is, I don’t feel strong most days. I miss Kyle every second of every day. I want to curl up in a ball and cry. But I’m a mom. Brexton and Lennix still need hugs, comfort, laughter, routines, and someone to help carry their hurting hearts while mine is shattered.”

Through the tragedy, the Busch family continues to honor Kyle’s legacy. Brexton is still racing, while Samantha focuses on raising their children with the values she and Kyle Busch shared.