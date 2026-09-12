“No Other Team in the Sport”– Rick Hendrick’s Drivers Snub Entire Cup Field With Bold Days of Thunder Claim

Tom Cruise is returning to Daytona as Cole Trickle and as the buzz increasing around the Days of Thunder sequel, so do the speculations of those who will be involved. From everything seen in the original film. There is an expectation that Hendrick Motorsports will be a crucial role in the films development.

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It’s more than a well documented fact that Hendrick Motorsport provided support and built cars for the 1990 film and Rick Hendrick’s current driver pool are confident that their team is best suited to help with the sequel too.

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“I would love them to be involved,” said Kyle Larson to Steven Taranto. “And I don’t think there’s another team in the sport that would do as much or as good a job of helping build the best film possible as Hendrick Motorsports. They go above and beyond on everything. And they have the experience of helping out with the last one.”

“I haven’t heard if they’re part of it or not,” revealed the No. 5 HMS Chevrolet driver, “I hope they are. I think that’d be just really cool and awesome to see that kinda happening within the walls of Hendrick Motorsports. So, yeah, I hope they can do something to, to work it out, to be a part of it, cuz I think it would make the movie even better.”

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From everything that was reported ahead of Tom Cruise making the official announcement in Daytona during the Drivers’ meeting, it’s clear that HMS are very much involved already. The scriptwriter for the sequel, Will Staples and multiple others were reportedly shadowing HMS operations to gather notes and information that would help with the scripting.

Those rumours were confirmed by Jeff Gordon, VP at Hendrick Motorsports. Ahead of the announcement when question were raised to Gordon about a possible sequel he said:

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“All I can say is that there have been a team at the track, taking notes, gathering information, meeting with drivers and teams, and a writer who’s working on something to move it into the future.”

But now that things are official and heading towards production, even others around HMS believed that the team should be involved in the process of film making.

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“I don’t know what the boss has planned on that, I hope so,” said Chase Elliott about the team’s involvement. “I mean, City Chevrolet, the colors on his car and all the things I thought were just really iconic and iconic for the boss, and have seen some of those things in his museum and whatnot over there, its really cool. I hope that he’s the first one they called and wanted help to do that again.”

Just like Larson, the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet driver too believes that not only would Hendrick Motorsport and the support of Rick Hendrick help make the film better, but also working on that kind of a project may help the team as well. None of the HMS cars have been at their best this season and low on morale, an additional boost to their atmosphere maybe what the team needs.

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“I think it would be really cool just for our company, like as a group, to have that side project going on,” said Elliott. “I think it would be some really good energy around the shop, but it would just be fun. And sometimes, fun is what a team’s need to just kind of get rock and roll. And I think they would. I think the guys and girls would have a lot of fun with putting together those cars and entering them and filming, if that’s a good thing to do.”

While Tom Cruise wants to return as Cole Trickle, another person from the original production is returning for the sequel. Jerry Bruckheimer is on board as the producer, the only producer who has been associated with the original and the sequel.

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Both Cruise and Bruckheimer will remember how Trickle’s character was loosely based on HMS driver Tim Richmond and Trickle’s relationship with his crew chief Harry Hogge was based on real experiences drawn from interactions between HMS crew chief Harry Hyde and driver Richmond and Geoff Bodine.

Interestingly, City Chevrolet which was the main sponsor on Trickle’s car is actually a Chevrolet dealership in Charlotte owned by Rick Hendrick.

All the dots are there, it just depends upon those making the Days of Thunder sequel: producers Cruise, Bruckheimer, and Tommy Haper, director Jonathan Levine and writer Will Stapes, to connect them.

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Days of Thunder drops in the summer of 2028 and Anne Hathaway joins the cast as well.