No Rest for Kyle Larson as ‘Yung Money’ Tag Rings True Ahead of Brickyard 400 Showdown 

Before he became a NASCAR star, Kyle Larson was already earning his “Yung Money”. He was awarded this nickname on dirt tracks, and for good reason. As a teenager racing USAC midgets, sprint cars, and late models, he consistently racked up big wins and even bigger payouts. He was constantly between podiums at iconic events like the Chili Bowl Nationals and triumphs at the Kings Royal and Knoxville Nationals. Larson earned tens of thousands in single-night purses. Long before he ever piloted the No. 5 Chevy in NASCAR Cup Series, Larson was busy finding stretches to keep racing.

For most drivers, one stretch alone would be a challenge. For Larson, it is a lifestyle. His willingness to bounce between disciplines is commendable. Whether it is NASCAR’s most prestigious circuits, grassroots dirt ovals, or family events, his energy sets him apart. That mix of speed, swagger, and success solidified Larson as “Yung Money,” and today, the moniker still fits. But his latest comments make one thing very clear. Despite the legacy, he now has almost no time to recharge, on or off the track.

Kyle Larson opens up on a hectic summer schedule ahead

Well, just in 2025, we’ve seen how hectic Kyle Larson’s schedule can get. The #5 attempted to complete the Double once again, taking on the daunting Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600. While the results did not go his way, spinning out in both races, it didn’t stop him from still dabbling around other racing series, such as High Limit Racing, where he recently won $100,000 in the Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway. Now, as the series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Larson is keeping himself busy.

In a recent interview on NASCAR Live, the 31-year-old revealed just how jam-packed his week is as the racing calendar heads into the heart of summer. “Yeah, I’m getting ready to head to the Lernerville Speedway in a few hours,” he said. He was referencing his dirt track appearance with High Limit Racing, the sprint car series he co-founded. “For some more High Limit racing.” And this wasn’t even the hectic part.

From there, his schedule turns even more personal. “I’ll go to Oklahoma, watch the kids race on Thursday,” Larson shared, giving a glimpse into the family life he squeezes in between race days to watch young Owen Larson race. But the breather is brief. “Then we’ll fly to Indiana Thursday night to get on track for Xfinity and Cup, and I guess for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we’re on track.” With Kyle Larson pulling double duty, he will be on track all three days, as Xfinity qualifying is on Friday, while the Xfinity and Cup races follow on Saturday and Sunday.

After a full weekend at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Larson’s grind continues. “That kinda leads into a hectic fun time of the year with Knoxville Raceway and then Knoxville Nationals… I love the summer months. It’s just great for racing,” Larson added. Larson is already a 3-time Knoxville Nationals Champion, leading all 50 laps en route to his win in 2024. Maybe a Brickyard 400 triumph could propel him to defend his crown there as well.

For Kyle Larson, rest is not an option. Others may choose to slow down, focus on one lane, or take a breath between weekends. But Larson keeps pushing dirt, asphalt, family, and Cup. The tag may have started on the backstretch of a short track, but now more than ever, “Yung Money” is earning every syllable.

Restless Larson eyes weekend sweep with Brickyard double bid

Kyle “Yung Money” Larson isn’t backing off his packed summer schedule. His next goal isn’t a coast‑to‑coast “Double Duty” attempt. Instead, he’s planning a more measured form of double. In latest news, he is aiming to win both the Xfinity and the Cup races this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In the past, schedules haven’t always served him well. However, this time, he has a different approach to achieving his Indy double.

Larson will step into the ever-successful No. 17 Xfinity Chevy on Saturday, then shift gears to defend his Brickyard 400 title on Sunday. Attempting to race in Xfinity or Trucks before a Cup race has produced mixed results for Larson so far this season. During Homestead weekend, Larson narrowly missed out on the weekend sweep, winning Trucks and Cup, but falling short in Xfinity after getting shoved by Sam Mayer on a late restart after leading most of the race. However, he did win Xfinity and Cup at Bristol but missed out in the Truck event.

Going by recent history, it does seem like Larson performs better at the Cup level when taking part in Xfinity or Trucks as well. And after admitting his recent Cup run has “been a struggle” and being candid about his toughest two months ever, success in Xfinity and Cup at Indy would be just what the doctor ordered. Do you think Larson can sweep the Indy weekend and defend his Brickyard crown? Let us know in the comments!