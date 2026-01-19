Noah Gragson Loses Out on Billion Dollar Partner to Joe Gibbs Weeks Before 2026 Season

In NASCAR, timing matters as much as speed. As teams prepare their trailers and uniforms for the 2026 season opener, a change in sponsorship is noticeable in the garage area. For Noah Gragson, who spent the last year building a key relationship with a major company, seeing that billion-dollar sponsor switch to Joe Gibbs Racing just weeks before the race highlights the tough business of the sport and why it could mean a deeper loss for Gragson than just the logo.

Zep shifts to the Joe Gibbs Racing

The 2026 Cup Series has changed significantly because Zep, a large cleaning and maintenance brand currently worth about one billion, is now partnering with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). “Zep is excited and grateful to be partnering with JGR this coming season,” said Greg Heyer, Executive Vice President of Retail Sales and Marketing.

This means Noah Gragson, who represented Zep at two key races in 2025, Atlanta and Daytona, is no longer associated with the brand. According to a report by Toby Christie, Zep has signed a deal with JGR to be the main sponsor for both Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe.

Ty Gibbs will race with Zep colors on his No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE at Kansas Speedway on April 19. Chase Briscoe will feature Zep on his No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 23. Zep will also be an associate sponsor for Gibbs, Briscoe, and Christopher Bell during the 2026 season.

“We both have a legacy of winning products that perform, and a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation. We know that this JGR partnership will further our growth strategy focused on brand awareness, product adoption, and building a stronger, loyal customer base in all areas that we provide cleaning solutions,” added Heyer.

The loss is a big hit to Gragson’s sponsorship plans just weeks before the new season. It could bring instability and add unnecessary pressure to his season. Because losing it so close would force his team to now scramble for a replacement or lean more heavily on existing sponsors.

Not just that, it can also limit the number of races that he’s fully funded for. And obviously, it goes without saying how it affects a set momentum, too. Gragson had publicly talked about building a long-term relationship with Zep, so seeing the brand now go to Joe Gibbs Racing shows how sponsors incline more towards championship-contending teams, and this can affect anyone in his place.

Briscoe, who competed for the championship in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing last year, is reconnecting with Zep sponsorship. He had Zep support while racing for Stewart-Haas Racing during the 2024 season.

“It is great to be reunited with Zep over at JGR,” Briscoe said. “I have a great relationship with those guys, and they have always been supportive of my career, so I’m excited to have them on the car this year.”

This transition shows a key point about corporate consolidation: brands are moving toward larger companies where they can use the marketing strength of a new talent like Gibbs alongside an established winner like Briscoe.

Zep’s shift to the No. 19 and No. 54 Toyotas leaves Noah Gragson and Front Row Motorsports looking for a last-minute replacement to fill the void. By securing Zep, JGR has strengthened its financial position and gained an advantage over a mid-tier competitor for a top corporate partner.

As the 2026 season starts, the Zep scheme on the Gibbs Toyotas will serve as a visible reminder of the competitive nature of the NASCAR business world.

Meanwhile, JGR’s Chase Briscoe is relieved about saying goodbye to the playoffs.

Joe Gibbs’ driver reflects on the return of the Chase format

Zep’s arrival at the No. 19 camp comes at a hopeful time for Chase Briscoe. He wants to take advantage of the big changes NASCAR is making for 2026. Briscoe has spoken out about the previous playoff system, calling it a “lottery ticket.” He believes the 2025 format often overlooks drivers who performed consistently.

He recently admitted to the frustrations of the old elimination style, noting, “I was an example of last year where, when we won the first race of the playoff round, if I didn’t win the next week, it didn’t matter if I finished second or dead last. It made no difference for me.”

People believe that returning to a “Chase” style format is a new beginning for the Gibbs organization. The new rules for 2026 focus on overall performance during the ten-race postseason. Briscoe thinks this change will finally recognize the powerful performance that JGR consistently delivers throughout the season.

Briscoe believes that with the “win, and you’re in” uncertainty of 2025 now over, the new system adds important value to every event. He states that it brings a necessary level of seriousness back to each competition. “Now every race is going to matter. And I think that’s pretty cool.”

As he gets ready for 2026, which will be his second year with JGR, Briscoe is not only showcasing a new sponsor but also hopes that a better competition format will help him avoid the disappointments he faced in the 2025 season.

For Joe Gibbs Racing, the arrival of a major new partner and a more favorable championship structure creates a promising opportunity for a powerful performance in 2026.