Noah Gragson Outlines Multi-Week Prep Plan for Upcoming 2025 Snowball Derby Run

Noah Gragson’s 2025 NASCAR Cup season with Front Row Motorsports was the kind of year that tests a driver’s patience and pride. FRM’s expanded program showed potential, but the results told a tougher story. Gragson had zero victories, just one top-five, three top-10s, and an average finish hovering around 25th. Gragson wrapped the year 34th in points, grinding through weekends where speed was fleeting, luck was thin, and every small gain felt like a victory of its own.

As the Cup season fades and the offseason settles in, Gragson shifts into a different gear entirely. He is heading to the Five Flags Speedway for the 2025 Snowball Derby. And in a recent interview, he shared how it’s the one race where he pours in more time, more focus, and more heart than anything outside the Cup garage.

Noah Gragson returns to the Snowball Derby

Noah Gragson takes the Snowball Derby very seriously, saying, “It’s the one race where I truly put a lot of effort in. It’s not a free-for-all, go-have-fun race. I take that race very seriously, just as Cup racing. I mean more serious because I have more time to prep, cause it is the off-season.”

The Snowball Derby, held annually since 1968 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, is one of the most prestigious super late model races. It usually takes place in the first weekend of December. Its rich history includes legends like Donnie Allison and Kyle Busch, making it a major proving ground for NASCAR talent.

Gragson will be competing in what he believes will be his “ninth derby, tenth derby. Maybe my eighth. My first was in 2015, coming back in 2025.” He also reflected on the event’s unique atmosphere. “You’re down there, you get to see all your old friends, you’re making new friends, making new memories. I’m excited… Been going there for a long time and very grateful for all the memories down there.”

Noah Gragson has a solid history at the Snowball Derby, highlighted by his memorable 2018 victory driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. In that race, he emerged late to claim the win, becoming the 51st Snowball Derby champion. Gragson has competed several times since his debut in 2015, with finishes including 25th, 9th, 12th, and his standout win. With this year’s participation, Gragson continues to chase further success at the Snowball Derby.

Gragson also mentioned how the race is challenging, no matter who you are. He explained,

“To be able to go down there and execute a good weekend, it’s really challenging. So, track position’s key, but it’s not everything there. That’s the fun part about racing these Super Late Models is it’s not impossible to pass.” He added, “But if you’re on the backside of things and your car’s not driving good and you’re slipping and sliding off the corner, it’s not too fun.”

For Gragson, preparation is intense. “You really have two or three weeks of undivided attention to really focus on one car, get the setup really dialed in, from balance and whatnot.” The focused prep and rich camaraderie make the Snowball Derby a centerpiece of his off-season racing calendar.

Other NASCAR stars to watch out for

Noah Gragson isn’t the only NASCAR driver bringing star power to the 2025 Snowball Derby. The entry list features a strong lineup of current and former NASCAR and ARCA drivers. This includes names like Erik Jones, Bayley Currey, Kaden Honeycutt, Dawson Sutton, Jake Garcia, Conner Jones, Ryan Preece, and Kyle Busch.

Busch is a two-time Snowball Derby winner, placing him among the elite in the race’s history. Along with Erik Jones, also a two-time winner, Busch has the chance to claim a third victory and move into second place on the all-time wins list behind Rich Bickle.

Busch, despite some recent struggles on track, brings immense experience and talent to the event. A win this year would be a significant boost for his Snowball Derby legacy and general racing morale.

“The Snowball Derby is one of those bucket-list races you always want to win again and again, and I’m fired up to be back with the No. 51 Lucas Oil team and FloRacing. We’re showing up to take that trophy home,” he said.

The 2025 Snowball Derby promises to be a thrilling competition with a mix of seasoned veterans and ambitious young talents. With drivers like Gragson, Busch, and Jones in the field, fans can expect intense racing and memorable moments at the iconic Five Flags Speedway.

You can catch Gragson (and other drivers) at the Snowball Derby from Dec. 4-7. Qualifying is on the 5th, and the main event flags off at 1 p.m. ET on the 7th.