Noah Gragson Slammed Badly for Shooting His Own Foot in Mexico as He Breaks No.1 Rule of Foreign Travel

As the NASCAR Cup Series prepared to write history with its first-ever points-paying race outside the U.S. in nearly seven decades, anticipation swelled around the paddock. Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez stood ready to welcome stock car racing at the highest level. Among the drivers, Noah Gragson was brimming with excitement. He openly embraced the moment, saying, “I’m not sure what to expect in Mexico, but I’m excited to get down there.”

For Gragson, who entered the Viva Mexico 250 ranked 31st in the standings, this was more than a race; it was the chance for redemption. Gragson saw the race as a rare opportunity. A demanding 2.42-mile course at over 7,300 feet of elevation, a new international audience, and the unpredictability of road course racing gave him hope that his fortunes might finally turn. “It’s a big event for our sport and a great chance to connect with new fans,” he had said in the days leading up to the race. He, along with the fans, was excited.

But when the checkered flag dropped in Mexico City, Gragson didn’t leave with headlines about speed. He left with a mess, and not just on track. His social media post about drinking tap water stirred the pot before the race even began. By race day, fans were slamming him hard for a move they called “amateur hour.” The mistake? One of the most basic travel rules. Now, Gragson finds himself at the center of the storm, for all the wrong reasons.

Noah Gragson sparked backlash after jokingly admitting he may suffer from diarrhea mid-race because he drank the local tap water. On race day, he posted a story on Instagram: “-125 odds I 💩 myself today in the race. Don’t drink the tap water.” He added that he was taking anti-diarrhea medication as a precaution. What was meant to be a joke turned sour quickly. Fans didn’t take kindly to it.

One fan blasted him online, writing, “Of course it would be Noah who drinks the tap water. I saw him buying water bottles at 7-Eleven on Friday, too. What the f— was he thinking?” Gragson’s remark was seen as immature and disrespectful, especially in a country where travel advisories routinely warn visitors about water safety. Drinking tap water is an obvious no-no for tourists. For someone representing NASCAR on an international stage, it came off as careless. Fans saw it as “shooting himself in the foot,” and the memes and mockery poured in as fast as the symptoms he feared.

However, Gragson wasn’t alone in dealing with stomach issues in Mexico City. Eventual race winner Shane van Gisbergen and Ryan Blaney also shared their discomfort. Journalist Jeff Gluck posted, “Ryan Blaney said before the race he got sick this morning and might shit himself during the race. He was wearing a white firesuit, too. Anyway, I saw him on pit road just now and asked if he made it OK. He turned around and pointed to his a– and said, “Am I good?” Clearly, the track’s high altitude wasn’t the only factor affecting drivers. But where others kept it private or low-key, Gragson’s public humor and self-inflicted blunder took the spotlight.

Adding to his woes, Gragson crashed in practice on Friday. He hit the wall at Turn 4, forcing his Front Row Motorsports team to switch to a backup car. But instead of retreating, he gained praise by helping his crew in the garage. “Yeah, I f—– killed it and it’s part of the job to help fix it too. And in my opinion, if you don’t feel that way, you shouldn’t be driving them. There’s not a lot I can do, but I’m going to be here with them,” he told reporters. That raw, old-school grit turned heads, even as his performance on the track faltered.

Gragson started the race in last place and worked his way through the field, showing flashes of pace. His resilience stood out as he fought through the pack, even while dealing with discomfort. Unfortunately, his efforts didn’t translate into results. He finished 30th, just like his teammates Todd Gilliland (22nd) and Zane Smith (35th). Even with the hands-on hustle, it was a trip to forget. Four DNFs already this season, now a crash, stomach drama, and another bottom-tier finish. It wasn’t just about the car. It was about the choices off track.

For a driver trying to find momentum with Front Row Motorsports, this was the opposite of what he needed. Now, with the Mexico race in the rearview and Pocono ahead, Gragson faces a new wave of criticism. And this time, it’s not just about racing lines or finishes. It’s about common sense and how not to represent your team abroad. That fan frustration has reached full throttle, and it’s spilling over everywhere.

Noah Gragson roasted on X

The NASCAR fandom didn’t hold back after Gragson’s tap water post. Social media lit up with harsh jokes and biting sarcasm. For many, the comment wasn’t just dumb, it was an insult to the international nature of the event. One fan posted, “Noah gonna be driving a s—box today!” Another added, “When you need to level up, puking after a race.” The toilet humor flowed as quickly as Gragson’s unfortunate Instagram story.

Comparisons were drawn to NASCAR legends like Tony Stewart, who won a race with horrible stomach problems at Watkins Glen in 2004. One post read, “Yeah except Tony s— his pants and won, Noah will likely s— his pants and bin it a few times.” Fans were less amused and more frustrated. This wasn’t just a random weekend race; it was NASCAR’s first global points race in 67 years. The spotlight was on, and fans expected professionalism. One user pointed out, “The way some members of NASCAR are posting, I question whether they’ve ever travelled anywhere in their entire lives.”

Noah Gragson went to Mexico City with hopes of a breakthrough but left with a different kind of spotlight. After drinking tap water and joking about racing with diarrhea, fans turned on him harshly. The backlash drowned out his efforts in the garage and on the track. Instead of being remembered for resilience, Gragson’s Mexico City tale has become a cautionary travel story and a painful lesson in public perception.