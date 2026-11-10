Noah Gragson’s Viral Post-Race Moment Sparks Fan Speculation About His Health

Apart from Kyle Larson securing his third NASCAR Cup Series title at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Noah Gragson also caught fans’ attention, but for all the wrong reasons. It seems Gragson’s issues from 2022 have caught up to him yet again this season, and the fans are concerned.

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A clip from the finale’s broadcast posted on X by Racing RoundTable showed the Front Row Motorsports driver apologizing to Daniel Suarez for spinning him around during the race, followed by another clip of Gragson puking his guts out. Liked by over 2,000 people, the clip garnered over 235,000 views, was reposted over 90 times, and drew many comments from concerned fans.

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Many caught on to how he seemingly was throwing up blood as the moment caught traction online. “Black vomit is usually blood,” reacted one fan.

“Yeah, he needs to see the medical team,” wrote another, concerned for his health.

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It is not the first time Noah Gragson has thrown up at the track. Back in 2022, while driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s JR Motorsports in the O’Reilly Series (referred to as Xfinity Series at the time), Gragson had several instances of puking after races, and in September that year, admitted that the pattern was “concerning” him and his mother and that he probably would go see a doctor in the offseason.

One such notable instance came after he won that year’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September, and reportedly puked after getting out of the car before celebrating his win in typical fashion by shotgunning a beer and climbing the catch fence with his team.

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Another incident from June that year saw Gragson throw up on the Pocono front stretch before, yet again, going on to celebrate his victory. Gragson then spoke about why he has a tendency to get sick after getting out of the car.

“I hold my breath for the last two laps, I think. Just holding your breath. It’s like if you run a mile, and you’re running at 100 percent and your heart rate’s through the roof and you’re breathing in all the smoke,” he said after Pocono in 2022.

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The habit traces back further. In 2020, during quarantine, Gragson drank heavily and believes it may have damaged his stomach.

“It really started happening – it was actually Darlington of 2020, that first race back after quarantine. We drank like a case of White Claw every day for like six weeks. We had nothing to do, so we just go hang out at a different person’s house every day and play beer pong and drink a case of White Claw, and I don’t know if the seltzers burned a hole in my stomach, but I haven’t been the same,” he said on an episode of the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast.

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Fast forward to 2026, and the habit’s return certainly does not have fans looking at it in the same happy-go-lucky manner.

“What kind of medical issues does this guy have if he’s puking blood like this?” asked one fan, while another reinforced, “Damn, that looks rough; better get it checked out.”

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Before setting foot in NASCAR’s top tier in 2023, Noah Gragson also explained how his habits with alcohol and junk food influenced his health, and how he is trying to improve them. “I’m not saying I’ve cleaned up everything, exactly, but I don’t feel like it’s that hard. You’ve just got to commit to do it,” he said in 2023.

Noah Gragson’s troubles with vomiting seem to have returned for 2026, without the winning ways and celebrations to go along with it. Fans sure hope he gets the correct medical attention he needs. “Bro needs to see a doctor, stat,” said yet another fan, and rightly so. Whether it signals a serious health issue or is simply exertion-related remains unclear.