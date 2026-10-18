Cliff Daniels had a job at Stewart-Haas Racing when he heard about an opening at Hendrick Motorsports. It was a chance to work with Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 team, the outfit that had dominated NASCAR for years. But getting the job meant approaching Chad Knaus, Johnson’s crew chief and one of the most successful men in the garage. Daniels had someone who could help him make that connection. He still had to make the call himself.

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“I think part of what Chad appreciates in young guys who are motivated and aggressive was the fact that I did cold-call him. There was nobody who called him ahead of me saying, ‘Hey, this guy’s going to call you. Can you talk to him?’”

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Daniels had spent two seasons as the race engineer for Tony Stewart’s No. 14 Chevrolet at Stewart-Haas Racing. His time there, from 2013 to 2014, coincided with a difficult period for Stewart. A broken leg from a sprint car accident ended his 2013 Cup season early, and his 2014 campaign was cut short after a crash at Canandaigua Motorsports Park killed driver Kevin Ward Jr.

Daniels’ contract was also coming to an end. Meanwhile, the engineer working on Johnson’s No. 48 team was moving away, creating an opening at Hendrick Motorsports. The two organizations already had a technical alliance, but Daniels still needed to handle the move properly.

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He approached Greg Zipadelli, Stewart-Haas Racing’s competition director, before pursuing the opportunity. Daniels had a good personal relationship with Zipadelli and wanted to be upfront rather than leave without having the conversation.

“I went to him and said, ‘Hey, you know, I hear there could be this opening on the 48. Are you okay if I pursue it? If you want me to stay here, I get it. Just wanted to have the conversation because it could be a great opportunity.’”

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Zipadelli gave him his blessing and offered to send Knaus’ number. His advice was simple.

“He said, ‘Yeah, man, absolutely. I’m going to send you Chad’s number. Just call him.’”

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For Daniels, that was when the nerves kicked in. Knaus had led Johnson to six championships by the end of the 2013 season. His team had set the benchmark for preparation, execution and consistency. Daniels was a young engineer hoping to join that operation, and he knew the person on the other end of the phone would have plenty of candidates to consider.

“So that, of course, is a bit daunting and intimidating. You know, Chad Knaus’s number shows up on your phone, and you’ve got to hit send, right?”

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Daniels eventually made the call after leaving Stewart-Haas Racing one afternoon. Knaus did not answer immediately, so Daniels left a voicemail. Then the phone rang.

“So I still remember it just like it was yesterday. I had left Stewart-Haas one afternoon and called Chad. I don’t think he answered right away. I left him a voicemail, he called me back, and we hit it off right away.”

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The conversation led to a couple of interviews before Daniels landed the position. Knaus was not hiring him simply because he had picked up the phone. He was assessing whether the engineer had the technical knowledge, attitude, and drive to contribute to a championship team. The call had earned Daniels a chance to prove himself.

Hendrick Motorsports hired Daniels in December 2014. He spent four seasons working as Johnson’s race engineer under Knaus, learning how the No. 48 team operated from inside the garage. The group won 13 races during that stretch, including Johnson’s record-tying seventh Cup Series championship in 2016.

For Daniels, those years offered more than a list of victories. He got to see how Knaus prepared for races, managed his people and responded when things went wrong. Daniels later acknowledged learning from both the good and bad experiences, including the importance of discipline and a methodical approach to competition.

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That experience eventually took him to the other side of the pit box. Hendrick promoted Daniels to crew chief of Johnson’s No. 48 team in July 2019, replacing Kevin Meendering. It was a significant step for someone who had entered the organization as an engineer just five years earlier.

His next assignment would bring a different challenge. In 2021, Daniels became the crew chief for Kyle Larson, who was joining Hendrick Motorsports after missing the 2020 season. The pairing quickly proved its potential. Larson won 10 points-paying races and captured his first Cup Series championship in their first season together. They added another title in 2025, establishing themselves as one of the strongest driver-crew chief partnerships in the series.

Their success also offers an interesting link to the man Daniels once found intimidating. Larson initially had concerns about whether Daniels might be too much like Knaus, particularly in how he communicated over the radio. But he came to appreciate Daniels’ detailed updates and demanding approach because they helped him stay focused during races.

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That is a more revealing connection than simply saying Daniels learned from a great crew chief. The qualities that helped him get hired by Knaus became part of his own leadership style. His willingness to speak up and take initiative did not disappear when he moved into a position of authority.

In February 2026, Hendrick Motorsports extended both Larson’s and Daniels’ contracts, keeping the pair together beyond the current season. They entered the year as defending champions, with two Cup titles already behind them.

Daniels could not have known any of that when he left his first voicemail. He was simply trying to get an interview, and there was no guarantee Knaus would call back. But he understood that waiting for someone else to open the door would not help him.

Now, with two championships alongside Larson, Daniels has become the kind of crew chief young engineers hope to work for. His story began with a number Zipadelli passed along and a call Daniels was nervous to make. Nobody called ahead of him. He made sure Knaus heard from him directly, and the rest became NASCAR history.