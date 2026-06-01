“Nobody Gives an Inch”- Alex Bowman Breaks Silence on Nashville Disaster With Humble Apology to Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace’s promising run at Nashville Superspeedway unfortunately came undone in one go on Lap 205. A chain reaction crash involving Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Alex Bowman left Wallace with a heavily damaged No. 23 Toyota and ended what had been shaping up to be a solid day for the 23XI Racing driver. But before fingers were pointed over who was really at fault, Bowman stepped up to take accountability and, in a way, even apologized.

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“I mean Cup racing just gets hectic, right? Like it’s super hard to pass here. Everybody, it’s super aggressive, nobody gives an inch and then we end up with stuff like this, so kind of just part of the game. I mean, I had brake issues for sure. Sorry, dude. I tried to get low and…”

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But truth be told, the crash itself started several seconds before Wallace and Bowman ever made contact.

The No. 17 RFK Racing Ford snapped loose as Carson Hocevar slid into Chris Buescher as they entered Turns 1 and 2. Bubba Wallace was unexpectedly exposed in the middle of the corner as Buescher’s vehicle strayed into his No. 23 Toyota. From then on, things just got worse.

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William Byron crashed into Bubba Wallace from behind as he had nowhere to go. Both vehicles were severely damaged as they shot towards the direction of the outside wall. Wallace ended up striking Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet’s right-rear quarter panel while trying to regain control and drive his wrecked Toyota back down the racetrack. The hit caused Alex Bowman to spin, escalating the already major incident into a full-fledged multi-car collision.

Wallace (32nd) and Bowman (33rd) went behind the wall, and their days came to an end. Despite the frustrating outcome, Wallace wasn’t interested in playing the blame game.

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“As soon as I hit the wall, steering was locked and there were no brakes, so I hate it for the 48 teams. I knew cars were coming still, and that one sucked,” Wallace said afterward. If that reaction seems surprisingly calm to you there is actually a reason for it.

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Wallace and Bowman have actually navigated a similar conflict before. Wallace was spun out and dropped all the way to 28th in the final running order after Bowman made contact with him late in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course. Wallace in turn nudged Bowman’s car on the cooldown lap. But then a feud never truly materialized, and Bubba Wallace, later disclosed that the issue had been settled after both drivers had had time to calm down.

“I just come up, give a big bear hug and told him again, ‘Hey, we’re good. Nothing’s wrong,’” he said. That history likely helped prevent Sunday’s Nashville crash from becoming something bigger. Honestly though Nashville hardly gave drivers any breathing room all evening.

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The Wallace-Bowman’s crash wasn’t even the only major incident of the night! Earlier in the race, Stage 2 ended under caution almost immediately after the green flag flew. Todd Gilliland was sent spinning across the racetrack when Corey Heim made contact with him. Cole Custer and several other people were caught by the crash, resulting in a three-car pileup.

Then, shortly after Denny Hamlin won the race, drivers fiercely battled for every spot in the top 10, creating a huge accordion effect. Although the race was officially completed, Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott were spun sideways close to the start-finish line, causing another multi-car collision that severely damaged numerous front-runner cars.

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Truth be told, Nashville Superspeedway has developed a reputation for producing exactly these kinds of incidents. A small miscalculation can turn into a catastrophic collision in a matter of seconds. Violent collisions that leave little space for recovery are frequently caused by the combination of harsh walls, restricted passing options, and hard braking zones that wear out the equipment. And it was evident in this race itself.

In that context, Alex Bowman’s explanation starts to make more sense. Sadly, Bubba Wallace happened to be one of the biggest victims when that edge finally disappeared.

Bubba Wallace calls out fans after race goes sideways

Having been a recipient of multiple DNFs in the 2026 season, this recent one was rather disheartening for Bubba Wallace, especially after having picked up some first-stage points. However, Wallace feels that he’s unfairly been made the “bad guy” in the narratives surrounding these wrecks.

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“Just minding our own business yet again,” Wallace explained after the race. “Another week that our team doesn’t get the finish that we deserve. I’m tired, man. It’s hard to be in the same boat constantly every week and you gotta figure out how to put it behind you and show up.

“I somehow become the bad guy days following this. So, I gotta figure out how to be better and learn from it. It’s really freaking hard when you’re driving your best and just trying to make progress throughout the race and you get wiped out. So, onto Michigan.”

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That said, Wallace was having a top-10 day before things went sideways, after finishing 6th in stage 1. And that is bound to hurt since he is on the bubble, standing 15th in the driver standings, and 32 points shy of one spot down.