Kyle Busch was supposed to spend Memorial Day weekend doing what he usually does: racing everywhere. A Truck Series race on Friday night. Then the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, NASCAR’s longest and most draining race of the year. Instead, the two-time Cup champion is sitting in a Charlotte-area hospital after a serious illness forced him out of both events.

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Richard Childress Racing confirmed Thursday that Austin Hill will step into the No. 8 Chevrolet at Charlotte. Part of the shock is that Busch had clearly been trying to fight through this thing for a long time.

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Take Watkins Glen, Busch sounded miserable on the radio during the closing laps. At one point, he urgently asked for a doctor and said he would “need a shot” as soon as he climbed out of the car.

Later, broadcast reports revealed he had been suffering through a brutal sinus illness while driving what is easily one of the most physical tracks on the schedule. Watkins Glen is rough, even for a fully healthy driver. It’s the kind of place that drains drivers fast with heavy braking and shifting.

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Busch still finished eighth that day somehow. That ended up being his best finish of the 2026 season.

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Which is why people inside the garage knew this hospitalization was serious the second the news broke. Busch has made a career out of driving hurt. Before this season even started, he needed 24 stitches after a freak accident at home gave him a deep leg cut.

Last year, he raced after getting a sprained wrist post the Brickyard crash. The last time he missed a Cup race was back in 2015 after that terrifying Daytona Xfinity crash that broke his right leg and left foot. A few months later, he came back and won the championship anyway. Now, at 41 years old and sitting 24th in points with only two top-10 finishes, Busch suddenly has another mess dropped into an already difficult season.

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RCR says Busch remains hospitalized in stable condition while doctors give him treatment. The team and the Busch family both requested privacy, so nobody has publicly said exactly what the illness is yet. What is clear is that NASCAR’s playoff waiver system will almost certainly come into play.

Drivers normally have to drive in every race to stay playoff eligible, but medical waivers are routinely approved for situations involving hospitalization. Still, when RCR announced Austin Hill as the replacement, the fan mood took on a different tone.

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Kyle Busch Fans Immediately Turned on Austin Hill

The backlash online was instant. “You’re crazy if you think Austin Hill is physically fit for 600 miles,” one fan wrote.

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Another posted, “So the likelihood of seeing Hill throw a temper tantrum and wreck someone in a 600-mile race is a possibility now.”

Then came the one that really summed up the mood online: “Man nobody and I mean NOBODY wants to watch Austin Hill drive that car on Sunday. Put Corey Day in that thing and watch them get a top 10!”

The anger is not really about Hill being untalented. Nobody survives NASCAR’s upper levels without talent. The problem is that fans simply do not trust him in a Cup car, especially not Kyle Busch’s Cup car.

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Hill is one of the Xfinity Series’ most successful drivers, piling up 15 career wins. But he is also one of the sport’s most polarizing personalities. Fans still remember the suspension for intentionally hooking Aric Almirola into the wall. They remember the radio explosions. So when RCR handed him the legendary No. 8 car, a lot of people immediately pushed back.

“Hill in the 8 car would be a disgrace. 8 is too legendary of a number,” one fan wrote. “I don’t want to hate Hill. But he makes it very hard not to.”

A huge chunk of the frustration is about Jesse Love, too. Fans badly wanted the 21-year-old prospect to get the call instead. Love is seen as one of RCR’s future building blocks, the young driver with the massive ceiling. To many fans, this came across as a perfect opportunity to see what he could do at NASCAR’s top level.

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“Austin Hill but not Jesse Love? Love out of RCR after this year confirmed,” another fan posted.

But from RCR’s side, the Hill decision actually makes sense. He already knows the people. More importantly, he already knows crew chief Andy Street. The two won 10 Xfinity races together between 2022 and 2024 before Street moved into Busch’s Cup program. In a last-minute replacement situation before a 600-mile race, that’s important.

Austin Hill also has more Cup experience than Jesse Love. He’s going into Charlotte with 17 Cup starts between RCR and Beard Motorsports. He understands how the Next-Gen car drives in traffic and under heavy braking. The problem is that fans look at Hill’s Cup numbers and see a limited ceiling.

His best Cup finish was ninth at the 2025 Chicago Street Race. Most of his stronger runs were at superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega, where drafting is the main character and not pace, in the long run. Charlotte is different. It is four exhausting hours of managing tires.

That is why many fans saw this as wasting an opportunity. Meanwhile, Busch’s absence stretches ahead of Sunday’s Cup race. He was also forced out of Friday night’s Truck Series race for Spire Motorsports despite winning the Truck race at Dover just last week. Rising prospect Corey Day will replace him there.

So now, one of NASCAR’s biggest weekends suddenly belongs to Austin Hill. Judging by the reaction online, plenty of fans wish it belonged to almost somebody else.