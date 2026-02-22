“Nobody’s Helping Today”: Kyle Busch Exposes Atlanta Snub as His Confidence Plunged Mid-Race Before Saturday Win

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Kyle Busch 7 Spire Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260220469

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Kyle Busch 7 Spire Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260220469

Kyle Busch‘s win in the Truck Series at Atlanta on Saturday did not come easy as the Richard Childress Racing driver had to face back-to-back obstructions, both mentally and physically. That too at a track where his success rate is astonishing. Addressing the lack of support, Busch delivered a strong admission minutes after the race.

Busch’s struggle at Atlanta despite the win

Busch appeared in a recent interview with Cup Scene, where he revealed how he had no support throughout the race, as there was no bumper draft or push from behind, which usually acts as an impetus. Besides this, the RCR star also revealed that he suffered from low confidence midway through the race.

“It was dipping,” Busch said in the YouTube video. “If there was a confidence meter on me, the start of the race was at 100 and then as we getting through the second stage, it was down to about 40. Just because of it seemed like everybody had talked and they’re like, ‘Nobody’s helping Kyle today,’ because like every time I pull out a lane and look for two or three to come with me to go with me in order to get back up to the front, not one of them ever came to my rear bumper to kind of push there.”

Following this, the two-time Cup Series champion added how Carson Hocevar, his Truck teammate in the No. 77, pushed him from behind for a bit before settling back in line and ending the assist. This made him vulnerable going into the last lap, given how he had to look at all sides and protect his lead.

“Middle of the race, Hocevar did once, and then he kind of tucked back in line and went around me. That’s when I faded the worst. But that’s when I got back around behind him and then we were able to ratchet our way forward.”

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 21: Kyle Busch 7 Spire Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet celebrates in Victory Lane following the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 21, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA.

Busch started the race in third place after a formidable qualifying outing. He remained in third place in Stage 1 and then dropped down to fifth place by the end of Stage 2.

In the end, Busch went on to take the victory after resisting enormous pressure from rivals, where he led 37 laps. His Spire Motorsports teammate, Carson Hocevar, finished the race in second place, ahead of Gio Ruggiero of Tricon Garage.

With this, Kyle Busch won nine out of 68 Truck Series races at this track, including the last three wins at the same competition. This, to say the least, makes him the ‘King of Atlanta Motor Speedway.’ While Busch has been successful in the Truck Series in recent times, his outings have not been successful in the Cup Series.

Kyle Busch crashes at Atlanta

It’s 95 Cup races now and Kyle Busch is still winless. On Lap 125, Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson ended his race.

“Noah Gragson’s in-car camera (HBO Max) shows that Busch came off the corner and up in front of Gragson. But Gragson had the run and hit Busch in the bumper,” said journalist Kelly Crandall.

“That’s kids these days,” is what Busch had to say, as fans label him the “unluckiest.”

He added, “No, I was running normal, everything was fine, we had an issue on pit road, got back there, was working our way back towards the front, we had better tires than most of the people that were around or at least that was in front of us so, time was going to be to get back to the front or wreck way too early, I mean just, I hate it.”

As of now, Christopher Bell leads with 20 laps to go. He’s followed by Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney.