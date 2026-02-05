Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNASCAR

“Nobody’s Perfect” – Cup Series Rookie Confesses Costly Career Mistake Shaping His Next Chapter

Sabyasachi Biswas

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 5, 2026 | 6:41 PM EST

HomeNASCAR

“Nobody’s Perfect” – Cup Series Rookie Confesses Costly Career Mistake Shaping His Next Chapter

Sabyasachi Biswas

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 5, 2026 | 6:41 PM EST

feature-image
feature-image

Going into the final Xfinity Series race of the 2025 season at Phoenix, Connor Zilisch was the undisputed favorite for the title. However, despite dominating the entire year, when the race ended, it was Jesse Love who lifted the trophy before his eyes. Now, months later, the young driving sensation looked back at last year’s performance and confessed to what cost him the title.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Connor Zilisch opens up on his costly mistake

Before the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Connor Zilisch spoke to the media, where he answered questions about his upcoming Cup Series journey. During the interview, he shed light on how complacency cost him dearly last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, we all have our struggles, right?” Zilisch said. “And nobody’s perfect, and obviously I feel like there’s things that I can work on. I feel like last year there’s a couple tracks I struggled at and I feel like I did let myself get a little bit too comfortable at points. I knew my cars were going to be good every week and that can lead to having that expectation that no matter what happens, I’m going to go out and contend for a win.”

Following this, Zilisch spoke about his mindset going into the 2026 season, as he sets out on a new journey. This year, he will drive in the Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing under a full-time obligation.

“And I think that’s a bad mindset to have. So, obviously, that’s not going to be the case this year. I’m not going to have the expectations to go out and win every week. So, that’s going to change. But, I feel like just making sure that I stay hungry no matter what’s going on is important.”

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

Connor Zilisch won 10 races last year in the Xfinity Series and was the hot favorite for the title. Given how brilliant his JR Motorsports car was the entire season, and the support he received from his team as well as the crew, one expected him to end the season with 11 wins and the Xfinity Series title.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

However, the JRM star finished the Phoenix race in third place, behind race winner and eventual champion Jesse Love and veteran Aric Almirola. This not only ended Zilisch’s season in a bittersweet fashion but also gave birth to a huge controversy over the playoff format.

The fans were angry at NASCAR as Zilisch failed to win the title despite having a scintillating season with 10 wins and 18 consecutive top-five finishes. Whereas, title winner Love had only two wins and nine top-five finishes in the entire season.

As a result, the playoff system received enormous criticism, which ultimately led NASCAR to change it ahead of the 2026 season. Connor Zilisch, who had seen the rough side of the former playoff system, however, welcomed the changed format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories

Image for “Complete Bullsh*t”: Cup Stars Run Out of Patience Mid-Race as NASCAR Clash Turns Into Demolition Derby

21 hrs ago

Image for NASCAR Track Owner Targets Dale Jr. Days After Forcing Jeff Gordon Out of Retirement

1 day ago

Image for Kevin Harvick’s Hypocrisy Caught On Live Broadcast by NASCAR Analyst

22 hrs ago

Image for “Sh*t Is F***ed”: Cup Stars Revolt as NASCAR Accused of Abandoning Driver Safety at Bowman Gray Clash

22 hrs ago

Image for Choked Up Ryan Preece Drops F-Bomb on Fox as He Fails to Fight Back Tears After Historic NASCAR Race Win

20 hrs ago

Connor Zilisch welcomed the changed format with open arms

In January this year, NASCAR changed the existing playoff format and went back to the old Chase format. The stock car racing competition used this Chase format from 2004 to 2013. Under this format, the top 10 drivers based on points will qualify for the Chase after 26 regular-season races, striking off the previous ‘win-and-you’re-in’ system.

“I definitely think all drivers are pretty excited about this — just the legitimacy of crowning a champion,” Zilisch said. “I certainly think that, in the long run, this is for sure a better way to go, and I think it’s good for everybody, I think a lot of people are excited. The fans are excited, and it’s certainly going to help put us back in a spot where the champions that we crown are 100%.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chase format will replace the old format across all three NASCAR national series, the Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and the Truck Series. With that said, it will be interesting to see how Connor Zilisch debuts in his full-time Cup season with a new format.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT