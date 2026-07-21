“Not a Comfortable Spot”– Joey Logano Unmasks Bitter Championship Reality Despite Cup Series Redemption

Joey Logano dominated the conversation throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Fans and analysts wondered if the three-time champion had lost his magic. Many questioned if he would even make the Chase. But the story has suddenly changed to one of another championship run after a few powerful weeks. However, Logano himself is resisting the excitement, stating that Team Penske still has a lot of work ahead of them before considering title No. 4.

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Joey Logano says Team Penske still has work to do

“I mean, it definitely helps. There’s no doubt,” Logano recently said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. “But the thing is, as much as, you know, it’s a relief to win one and lead a bunch of laps and all that, we’re still 15th in points. Like, it’s not a comfortable spot by no means.”

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Podcast co-host Freddie Kraft asked Logano about his newfound confidence. He wanted to know how the driver felt heading into a favorable stretch of short tracks like Iowa, Richmond, and New Hampshire. Logano responded honestly.

Logano’s caution makes sense. Even though his convincing win at North Wilkesboro Speedway altered the perception of his season, it did not erase the difficult first half of the year. After leading 323 of the 450 laps and fending off Denny Hamlin in the final stages to secure his first victory of the 2026 season, the Team Penske driver eventually made it back to Victory Lane.

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He even broke his own record for the most laps he has ever led in a single Cup race with one of the most dominant performances of his career. The victory also improved his Chase position and reminded the garage why Logano remains one of NASCAR’s biggest threats whenever his team finds speed.

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More significantly, North Wilkesboro’s victory was not an isolated event. Team Penske has made steady progress over the last two months. Before making a breakthrough with his commanding victory at North Wilkesboro, Logano finished seventh at Michigan, 12th at Chicagoland, and ninth at Atlanta. The No. 22 team seems to have finally discovered a path that often places them close to the front after spending a significant portion of the season simply looking for pace.

Still, Joey Logano knows momentum can disappear quickly. Even after climbing two positions thanks to his North Wilkesboro victory, he sits 15th in the Cup Series standings with only five regular-season races remaining. In 16th place, teammate Austin Cindric is just behind him, while Erik Jones and Ryan Preece occupy 17th and 18th place. These two are also within striking distance of Cindric and eventually Logano.

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A bad finish for Logano coupled with a good day from any of those drivers may put him at risk in the rankings once more. Luckily, the upcoming schedule plays to one of Team Penske’s greatest strengths. Short tracks have traditionally been among Joey Logano’s best venues, and he acknowledged that himself during the interview.

The No. 22 squad has a great chance to keep gaining momentum before the Chase starts with races at Iowa, Richmond, and New Hampshire coming up. But as Logano stated, the goal was never just to qualify for the Chase. The standard is still to win another championship. Although North Wilkesboro has given Team Penske newfound hope, the veteran is aware that the most difficult portion of the journey is still to come.