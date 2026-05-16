“Not Concerned”: NASCAR Track President Goes Public as Historic Venue on the Brink of Losing Schedule

Dover Motor Speedway has hosted NASCAR Cup Series races every season since 1969. And for that, it survived regime changes, car generations, and the sport’s most turbulent eras – to eventually become synonymous with the phrase “World’s Fastest One Mile Oval”. In fact, it is one of only ten venues in the country to have hosted 100 or more Cup races. This weekend, it is hosting the sport’s marquee exhibition event for the first time. But somehow, that is now ringing alarm bells for the track.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For 2026, Dover lost its points-paying race, was replaced by the All-Star Race, and with no confirmed spot on the 2027 calendar, the questions about the track’s long-term future began to circulate – which is why track president Mike Tatoian felt compelled to address them publicly this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll have a race in 2027. We just don’t know if it’ll be an All-Star race. We’re going to see how this weekend goes,” Tatoian said. “Where we’re located is important to the sport. Our place in the mid-Atlantic region is a pretty solid one, so we feel comfortable going forward.”

But the pattern, perhaps, makes it more worrying for fans and drivers alike. Till 2020, Dover hosted two Cup Series point races every season, but NASCAR then trimmed it down. What remained, they have now taken that away, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a recent episode of The Teardown, NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic put it plainly: “There’s a genuine concern about Dover’s future among people. They’ve lost one race, they’re stuck now with an All-Star Race that nobody is interested in. Dover should have a race. It’s in a good market. It’s a great fan base, close to some major cities. But now it doesn’t have a spot in the schedule. It’s one of those that just keeps getting moved around here, there, wherever.

“I’ve heard it’s iffy with ticket sales. It’s not good, it’s worrisome. If you’re worried about Dover’s future, you’re sitting there going, ‘How does Dover get back to having a points race?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The implication doesn’t have to be read out loud because if the All-Star weekend does not perform, they might end up giving NASCAR a reason to go hunting again in 2027.

And there’s this thing with Dover’s location that doesn’t really help its case. Close to Dover Air Force Base, for Dover Speedway, it means the track cannot install permanent lights, as the military’s concern about pilot distraction has kept the speedway a daytime venue for its entire existence. Previous All-Star Races at Charlotte and North Wilkesboro ran under the lights, a huge plus for their atmosphere. At Dover, the green flag waves at 1:00 p.m. ET on a Sunday afternoon, and that timeslot does nothing to announce the event’s stakes or spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The racing itself is another concern. The All-Star format demands tracks that align with short bursts of aggression, and that is exactly what Dover does not like. The Monster Mile name might suggest otherwise, but the track is all about tire management, track position, and long-run consistency. Add in how the Next Gen car has only made passing harder on concrete and how there are 75-lap inversion segments, and it appears reasonable that we would see a lot of calculated, processional racing – with drivers having an incentive to not give their all in segment 1.

The track had essentially forced NASCAR’s hand on format: as Denny Hamlin noted, “Dover is not gonna be compelling if it’s a short run, so they had to put it in long runs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the result is a 350-lap All-Star Race, the longest in the event’s history, with an initial 36-driver field that looks no different than a normal points race.

And let us not forget that NASCAR’s decision to move the All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro to Dover was sort of a trade-off. After hosting the exhibition from 2023 through 2025, North Wilkesboro fans saw their demands being met: a full Cup Series points race, returning to the calendar in 2026 for the first time since 1996. And Dover emerged as the one that could be rotated.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR EVP Ben Kennedy framed it as a deliberate push into an underserved market.

“We have an incredibly strong fan base in that region of our country, and if you look at Pocono, New Hampshire in a few weeks is going to look incredible, and then Dover in particular has had a really strong turnout over the past few years,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s going to be a great addition to the All-Star Race, and then also moving them back to May from a weather perspective, I think, is going to be just a better overall experience for our fans and our industry.”

Dover sits within a few hours’ drive of Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and New York, and it is the clearest reason the track should have a long-term future in the sport. And early attendance indicators have offered at least some sign of hope. Tatoian reported that ticket sales for the All-Star weekend are on pace to exceed last year’s points race figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on where we are right now, our fans are very excited. We’re going to exceed ticket sales that we sold last year for our points race. And so people vote by their pocketbook,” he said.

There are also broader renewals in progress, and Tatoian was direct about where the front office stands: “We’ve got renewals going this weekend. We’re not concerned about what the future holds.”

But the math that truly matters to NASCAR is what the grandstands will actually look like on race day, and what the television numbers will say on Monday morning. And Dover’s record in those terms has been complicated. The speedway held 135,000 seats at its peak in 2001, but capacity was trimmed to 95,500 after the 2014 season as demand softened. The fanbase, however loyal, has clearly been shrinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Longtime attendee John Barnes, who has been coming to Dover for 30 years, said out loud the worrying part: “People are leaving. You just go in there and you go, ‘where are all these people?’ It used to be jammed up, crunched.”

The past two All-Star Race venues, Bristol and Texas, each hosted the event for only one or two years before moving on. North Wilkesboro lasted three, largely because the atmosphere justified the stay. That justification is the challenge Tatoian will be facing, despite the optimism.