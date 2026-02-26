“Not Everybody’s Parents Would…Consider”- Carson Hocevar Makes Rare Emotional Confession on Father’s Career Sacrifice

What does it take to be a NASCAR driver? Some would say skill, some would say luck, whereas others might say sheer determination. But one thing that’s definitely unavoidable is money. Racing isn’t just fast cars and checkered flags. It’s a brutally expensive dream, especially for families starting from scratch. And that’s exactly why Carson Hocevar’s latest confession hits so hard. In a rare, emotional moment, the rising NASCAR star opened up about the sacrifices his parents, especially his father, made so he could chase his racing dreams. It’s a reminder that behind every young driver is a story most fans never see.

Carson Hocevar opens up about his parents’ sacrifices

“I think it was the only reason my dad worked so hard was to afford the tires or afford racing, and not everybody’s parents would ever even consider. I don’t know if I would, you know, could do that, to whatever is next for me.” Those words from my current favorite driver (yes, there I said it), Carson Hocevar, paint a picture far deeper than the typical racing success story. His rise wasn’t just built on talent alone.

It was fueled by two parents who gave everything they had to keep his dream alive.

Before Carson was even born, Scott and Amy Hocevar weren’t racing people. They followed football and baseball – the usual American sports. But that changed when young Carson became fixated on cars turning laps at Kalamazoo Speedway and Berlin Raceway. Scott took him to the tracks just for fun, only to realize his son wasn’t just watching; he was studying.

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Scott's/GMPartsNow Chevrolet, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina.

By age six, Carson was racing quarter-midgets. Soon, his parents realized they were raising a future competitor. Winters meant monthly drives to Columbus, Ohio, for indoor races. Carson climbed divisions as fast as he grew – Outlaw Late Models at 12, Super Late Models at 13.

That leap connected the Hocevar family to former NASCAR Cup Series driver Johnny Benson Jr., but more opportunities meant more miles. For five years, it was mostly Amy who drove Carson across the Midwest and beyond (CRA events, ARCA races, Berlin weekly shows), burning through vehicles, fuel, and savings.

However, Carson had another pillar in the form of his father, Scott, who ran a small sports memorabilia, coin, and jewelry shop in Portage. Most of the time, he worked much longer than usual. Early mornings to long nights. He couldn’t attend every race, but he arranged for the financial resources needed for Carson to advance. And now, as Carson reflects, he recognizes the magnitude of their sacrifices—the long nights, the empty bank accounts, the uncertainty, and the unwavering belief that their son had something special.

When Carson finally gave back to the dad who gave him everything

If you ask any son what their dream is, most will say the same thing – make their dad proud. For Carson Hocevar, that moment didn’t come with a trophy, a checkered flag, or a Cup Series breakthrough. It came in the form of a quiet, emotional gesture that left his father in stunned silence.

Late last year, Carson handed his father a gift that meant more than any on-track victory. In NASCAR’s RISING documentary, the young Spire Motorsports driver called his parents over to reveal what he teased as his “new truck for 2026.” Sitting in front of them was a gorgeous black pickup.

Scott admired it instantly. “Whoa, is that pretty?” he said, before cautiously asking, “This is gonna be yours, then?” Carson casually replied, “Yeah.”

But everything changed when Carson placed the keys in his dad’s hand.

Scott blinked, confused. “It’s ours?”

Carson shook his head. “It’s yours.”

The realization hit hard. Scott wrapped his son in a long, emotional hug, whispering, “Thank you,” as tears built in his eyes. Then, like any dad suddenly holding something expensive, came the worried question: “Oh, Carson, was this expensive?”

Carson shrugged it off: “No, not really. I mean, it was, but no big deal.”

Later, Carson spoke openly about the moment, describing how his father never expected anything in return for the years of sacrifice, the long nights at the shop, and the cross-country trips on fumes and faith.

“It’s pretty special,” Carson said. “What I do is super-easy, what he did: he worked hard for me basically. ”

For Scott Hocevar, watching his son succeed is the real gift. For Carson, finally being able to give something back meant the world.