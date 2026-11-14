“Not Going to Ever See Anywhere Over Here”- Kevin Harvick Reveals Truth Behind Shipping 10-Yo Keelan to Europe

Kevin Harvick is busy cultivating a sense of racing culture in his son that will not only allow young phenom Keelan Harvick to rise through the ranks in motorsports, but also do so in a winning fashion. Managing to trump his father on-track after his experience overseas, the elder Harvick explained a certain moment in his son’s life that he thinks has galvanized him for the future.

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“You know, from a racing standpoint, in karting there’s nothing that you’re going to do that’s more competitive than what they do over there. I think A, we cultured him. B, he had to grow up a little bit, and I think C, he got to see competition that he’s not going to ever see anywhere over here,” explained Kevin in a recent clip posted by FloRacing on X. The clip was an excerpt from FloRacing’s ‘Driven: Keelan Harvick’ series, which explores the 14-year-old’s racing journey.

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Keelan competed in the Italian karting scene when he was 10 to 11 years old. Going up against talent from around the world, his father mentioned how the grassroots racing scene in Europe has a different mindset compared to that in the United States.

“I wanted to start racing because I got bored during COVID, and I asked my dad if I could go to the track. That’s how it started. So I raced in America from 7 to 10 and then I went to Italy from 10 to 11. It was really fun. It was a really neat experience just meeting all kinds of people from all over the world,” said the younger Harvick of his time overseas.

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In events such as the WSK Champions Cup and the South Garda Winter Cup in the Mini Gr.3 class, an internationally renowned junior kart racing category, Keelan finished sixth and second, respectively, during his international stint.

“But I think for him, his time in Europe, there were some tough moments, but in the end I think it taught him a lot,” said the elder Harvick of his son’s exploits.

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Ever since Keelan’s return to America, the fruits of his labor started to show. Keelan became the youngest driver ever to win the Snowflake 125 last year. The younger Harvick also claimed the Michigan 300, the ASA STARS National Tour event at Owosso Speedway, becoming the youngest winner in series history.

Coupled with these records, Keelan has numerous CARS Tour victories to his name, often going head-to-head with his NASCAR Cup Series champion father and getting the better of him on certain days. One such example came at Evergreen Speedway earlier this year, when Keelan managed to hold off Kevin Harvick in a CARS Tour West race and clinched an eventual P1.

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At the start of 2026, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) also announced Keelan Harvick’s signing to a long-term deal as he fully commits to reaching the top tier of NASCAR someday.

“Keelan has proven himself on-track, and despite his young age, has continued to be wise beyond his years with his professionalism and work ethic off of it. TRD is thrilled to partner with him,” said TRD president Tyler Gibbs at the time.

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The day might not be far when we once again see a Harvick dominate in the NASCAR Cup Series, akin to how Kevin Harvick managed to fill extremely big shoes during his debut in the sport and finally made a name for himself by the end of it.