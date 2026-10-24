“Not Going To See Chase Elliott Chevrolet Anywhere”- NASCAR Veteran Details the High-Stakes Dilemma Facing HMS at Talladega

Imagine coming out of Turn 4 at Talladega Superspeedway with a shot at winning, only to find Kyle Larson directly ahead of you. You are Chase Elliott. Your teammate needs every point he can get, but you have a chance to win the race yourself. Do you keep pushing him, or pull out of line and go for it? Kyle Petty has an answer to what might happen next, and it involves a Chevrolet dealership.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He may win at Talladega, but you’re not going to see a Chase Elliott Chevrolet anywhere. You’re not going to see it,” the former NASCAR driver noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petty delivered that punchline during PRN Live on X while discussing whether Chevrolet’s drivers might work together to help Larson. Petty was joking about dealership sponsorship, not threatening Elliott’s future with Chevrolet. Here’s what’s happening at Hendrick Motorsports right now.

Larson enters the YellaWood 500 under pressure in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase, and Talladega is the kind of track where a teammate’s decision can change everything in seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson’s 34th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway left him just five points ahead of Christopher Bell. With three races remaining, he has little room for another disaster. Talladega offers up to 76 points, and a strong result could give him some breathing room. A wreck or a poor finish could leave him chasing the championship instead.

That is why Petty brought up an old memory from Talladega. He recalled Chevrolet teams gathering in the garage during a race and wondered whether another meeting could lead to an agreement to protect Larson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gee, what are y’all talking about? We may have another secret Chevy meeting where everybody says, Okay, don’t pass the 5 car. If you’re in a Chevy, just push him, whatever you do,” he said.

The comment was sarcastic, not evidence that Chevrolet has issued team orders. But it raises a question that becomes harder to ignore when a manufacturer has a championship contender and several other cars capable of winning the same race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chevrolet would benefit from Larson winning the title. Yet Elliott is not there simply to help him. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has two Cup victories at Talladega, including one in 2022, and finished fourth in the spring race this year. He knows he can win there. Larson, meanwhile, has yet to win at Talladega, Daytona, or Atlanta in 58 career starts across those three drafting tracks.

If Elliott finds himself behind Larson late in Sunday’s race, he could help his teammate reach the front. He could also decide that the best chance to win is to stop pushing and make a move of his own. Andrew Kurland put that dilemma directly to Petty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alright, so say Chase Elliott is pushing Kyle Larson off of turn number 4. Does Elliott try to go for the win at Talladega because he wants to win?” he asked.

It is the sort of decision that makes superspeedway racing different from a straightforward fight between two cars. Drivers use the draft to build speed, and the car behind can give the car ahead a powerful push. But that partnership can last only until one driver sees an opening to take the lead. The same move that helps a teammate can also leave the pusher vulnerable to losing the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petty’s response was revealing because he separated what happens at the racetrack from what happens after it.

“Rick wouldn’t care one way or the other,” he explained. “I got four teams, but you gotta race each other on Sunday. Now on Monday, we gotta talk. We gotta work together. I don’t think the powers that be at Chevy would smile on that.”

Rick Hendrick owns the team that fields Larson and Elliott, but Chevrolet’s interests extend beyond Hendrick Motorsports. Other Chevrolet teams have their own drivers, crews, and championship goals. A manufacturer can want one of its drivers to win the title without every other driver automatically agreeing to sacrifice a race victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

That distinction matters for Elliott. He, William Byron, and Alex Bowman have their own results to chase, and none can be treated as a designated support car for Larson. Even if helping Larson makes sense for Chevrolet, the driver behind him still has to decide whether cooperation is worth giving up a chance to win.

Nor can Larson assume that help will protect him from Talladega’s biggest danger. The track’s tight drafting packs can turn one mistake into a multicar crash. A teammate can help him move forward, but cannot guarantee he will reach the finish. Larson needs points, yet he also needs to avoid the kind of incident that would undo his championship bid in an instant.

Petty’s dealership joke works because it takes that conflict to an absurd conclusion. He was not reporting an actual threat to Elliott’s future with Chevrolet. He was asking what happens when the manufacturer’s preferred outcome clashes with a driver’s own ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Elliott has a chance to win on Sunday, the choice may be his to make. Push Larson and help his championship bid, or make a move and chase the victory himself. At Talladega, that decision could take only a second. Its consequences could follow both drivers for the rest of the season.