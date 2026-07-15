“Not Going to Turn These Races Into a Crash Fest”- Trackhouse Boss Exposes High-Stakes Playoff Vulnerability Amid Bitter Garage Feud

Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen doesn’t consider Austin Hill a friend, and that’s no secret in the NASCAR garage. The two have been fierce rivals since clashing in an O’Reilly race in 2024, with multiple run-ins over the years. But in 2026, the situation is a little different. SVG is just 31 points clear of the playoff cutline. Hill, meanwhile, is ineligible for the playoffs after joining Richard Childress Racing midseason as Kyle Busch’s replacement. When two drivers sharing the same garage have such different priorities, friction is almost inevitable. Over the past four weeks, that’s exactly what has happened.

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Three on-track incidents between Hill and van Gisbergen forced NASCAR to step in. They summoned both drivers to a closed-door, 17-minute meeting in Atlanta before the Quaker State 400, and Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks walked out of it with one clear takeaway.

“Is there a path for you guys to not necessarily agree, but just come to a commitment that we’re not going to turn these races into a crash fest?” Marks said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think that’s what that meeting was.”

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Marks was straightforward about the imbalance. SVG is fighting for a second consecutive playoff spot. Hill is not. That gap in stakes is precisely what makes the whole Trackhouse situation volatile.

“It’s true that Shane is running for a playoff spot and Austin’s not,” Marks said. “Shane has more to lose. There are more important things to solve every time you go to the racetrack than trying to settle scores.”

Marks believes the meeting did its job. Both drivers raced without incident at Atlanta. But he was honest in admitting that getting two drivers with an ongoing feud to tolerate each other doesn’t happen overnight.

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“We’ve seen a lot in racing where two people have to go through adversity before they get to a place where they can race each other,” he said. “I think we’re at the tail end of getting that thing figured out.”

It started at Pocono, where Hill slid up the track and collected SVG. Two weeks later in San Diego, Hill clipped a wall on a restart. His car fired back across the track and wiped out both SVG and Trackhouse Racing teammate Connor Zilisch. SVG publicly called Hill a “spud.”

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Chicagoland, on July 5, was where it boiled over. On Lap 48, SVG drove deep into Turns 3 and 4 and hit the rear of Hill’s No. 33 Chevrolet hard, sending him into the outside wall. Hill’s race ended there. Under the caution that followed, Hill hunted down SVG’s car and deliberately sideswiped its left-front fender before heading straight to the garage.

NASCAR reviewed telemetry, braking data, and radio traffic. No penalties were issued. SVG’s radio gave away nothing incriminating; he said his car was “very tight” and that Hill had “chopped down” on his nose. Hill’s spotter, meanwhile, repeatedly told him not to get on the radio after the contact.

What came out of the hauler meeting was less resolved than it looked on the surface. SVG left “confused,” telling reporters Hill had threatened, in front of NASCAR officials, that he would get the “last laugh” on the racetrack. For now, Marks is choosing to take it at face value that it is behind them.

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SVG is 15th in the standings, ahead of Erik Jones and Joey Logano. With the playoff battle so tight, he has to be at his very best and avoid incidents with Hill, or anyone else for that matter, if he wants to stay above the cut line. And while Trackhouse continues to deal with this on-track drama, the story has been very different elsewhere in the organization.

Trackhouse Racing Is Building Something Elsewhere

While the NASCAR side navigates the fallout, Trackhouse’s MotoGP operation is on a historic run. At the German Grand Prix on July 12, Ai Ogura and Raúl Fernández finished second and third, securing their second consecutive double podium after doing the same at the Dutch GP in Assen.

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Ogura’s result moved him to second in the MotoGP World Championship, 20 points behind leader Jorge Martín. To keep the momentum going into MotoGP’s new technical era, Marks has also made a key management move, hiring Francesco Guidotti, who previously led winning campaigns at Pramac Racing and KTM, as Trackhouse MotoGP’s new Team Manager.

“It’s a thrilling development for Trackhouse to formally announce Francesco Guidotti as our new MotoGP Team Manager,” Marks said per Crash.net. Francesco has a long and successful career in professional motorcycle racing, but just as importantly, he fits the culture and vision of our company.”

Guidotti previously enjoyed successful stints with Aprilia, Pramac Ducati, and KTM. Along the way, he was part of a WorldSBK championship-winning campaign and helped guide several riders like Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, and Danilo Petrucci to MotoGP wins, podiums, and career-best results.

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The source also confirmed that current Team Principal Davide Brivio will finish the season with Trackhouse before moving to a more senior role at Honda.

For Marks, it has been a month of two very different challenges. On the NASCAR side, he is trying to keep tensions between two of his drivers from hurting their playoff hopes. In MotoGP, meanwhile, the focus is on building for the future after a run of strong results. Two Trackhouse operations, two very different stories, but both shaping the team’s future.