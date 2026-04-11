‘Not Just a Paycheck’: $50,000 Prize Money Falls Short as Bristol Winner Remains Indebted to Team Owner

For Christopher Bell, the $50,000 winner’s check at Bristol was more than just paper. While Heim was the prime contender for the win, aiming to claim a $500,000 bonus, due to multiple twists and turns with Christian Eckes and others, it was Bell who ended up visiting victory lane. But for him, money does not matter more than his people.

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Christopher Bell dedicates victory to team owner at Bristol

Before driving his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota this weekend, Bell got a chance to run the Bristol truck race with Halmar Friesen Racing once again after Darlington. In his eyes, his win was all about the team and his team owner’s perseverance.

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“Yeah, I mean it; that means everything. Like that first phone call I got in August of last year to go run Watkins Glen meant the world to me. And it is just, you know, I am—I’m honored to be driving for such an incredible, hard-working, dedicated, just passionate group, you know? It’s I—I talk about this being their day job, right?”

It was important for Christopher Bell too; after all, he was visiting the Truck Series victory lane after nearly eight years. Although in his post-race interview, Bell decided to give the entire credit to the team instead of trying to hog the spotlight alone.

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“This is their day job, the HFR guys, and this is not my day job, but on top of it being their day job, like, they’re very passionate about it, and it’s much more than a job. It’s their life. It’s their thing; they pour their heart and soul into this. Like, it’s not just a paycheck, you know? So, yeah, it just made my heart happy to see how much it meant to all the guys out there.”

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For his appearance at Bristol, Christopher Bell did his best to ensure that he could give HFR his best performance. During the Easter break, Bell was regularly visiting Bristol and trying to make himself aware of the racing that could happen on Friday. His weeklong preparation finally came to fruition yesterday.

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Bell has a special place in his heart for Stewart Friesen and his team. Last year, he substituted for an injured Friesen at Watkins Glen. Bell fell short of victory by a slight margin as he finished P4 in the race. Racing as Friesen’s teammate this year, Christopher Bell was more than happy to make it up to him with a victory this weekend.

It was a hard-fought race for Christopher Bell, who started the race from P15, making his way all the way up to the top 10 in the last stage. He was able to pass Christian Eckes to claim the lead of the race on lap 188 and held on to it at the final restart on lap 224 to safely steer clear of Chandler Smith and win the race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

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While this was Bell’s perspective, what did Friesen feel about his fated victory at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Frustrated Stewart Friesen finally finds peace with Bell’s achievement

Only a year ago, things were looking pretty grim for Stewart Friesen. Last year he was highly frustrated with the way things were progressing in his team. At one point, he even threatened to quit the series altogether, and it felt like HFR was falling apart.

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Thus, it was no wonder that when his favorite driver came in to swoop up a victory for him like a savior, he was left speechless about it.

“This is unbelievable. I mean, he’s been my favorite driver for a long time. I got to go to Ventura (Speedway) in California and watch him win the Turkey Night Grand Prix (USAC Midget Race) years ago and sit in the stands and I was just like, ‘Man, he is so good.’

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“So now to have the relationship we do with him and Toyota to have him win in one of our trucks, it’s incredible.” Bell, Friesen, and Chris Larsen are very emotional about the prospect of HFR finally finding its feet as a team. As members of the dirt racing community, the trio form a close-knit group.

Even though Christopher Bell does not have a say in the day-to-day operations of HFR, he is still trying his best to provide them the best he can as their part-time driver.

“When I was first in the Truck Series, I remember Stewart showing up with this team, and I’ve literally seen them build it from the ground up into what it is now,” Bell says about the team.

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For Stewart Friesen, the NASCAR Truck Series is his holy grail. He refuses to consider the prospect of joining the O’Reilly series because of his passion for racing trucks. Not only that, but it also helps him handle his schedule with the Modifieds.

It will be interesting to see how the season plays out for the team and Bell if he makes more appearances.