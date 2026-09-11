“Not the One to Get in Somebody’s Face”– 23XI Star Distances Himself From NASCAR’s ‘Respect’ Controversy With Humble Claim

The Carson Hocevar-Brad Keselowski incident quickly became one of NASCAR’s biggest talking points, with drivers, analysts and fans divided over where hard racing ends and disrespect begins. The controversy has once again raised questions about how much aggression is acceptable when the stakes are high. As the debate continues to spread across the NASCAR community, 23XI Racing star Tyler Reddick has offered a notably different perspective, which goes against the popular appeal.

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“I learned along the way, watching being fans of different drivers over the years, they really stay genuine to who they are and what their upbringing was. And so for me, I may not be the one to get out of the car and go get in somebody’s face necessarily,” Tyler Reddick shared his thoughts at Bloomberg Power Players 2026.

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Reddick’s approach to racing is perhaps best illustrated by what happened earlier this year at Naval Base Coronado. Reddick appeared to be in command late in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race when his young 23XI Racing teammate Corey Heim began chasing him down. Heim eventually passed Reddick, but the battle was far from over.

Reddick made contact with Heim while trying to race him back, slamming doors and sending Heim’s car bouncing off the wall. But instead of continuing to fight for the position, Reddick lifted. He realized he had made a mistake and did not want to take the lead back in that manner, particularly against his own teammate.

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Heim eventually pulled away to claim his first Cup Series victory, while Reddick suffered a flat left-front tire with two laps remaining and fell to 25th. Looking back on the incident, Reddick was blunt about his mistake.

“I ran him straight in the wall. That wasn’t right. I wasn’t going to pass him for the win that way, especially a teammate,” Reddick remarked in another interview.

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“San Diego, not too long ago, you know, I roughed up my teammate Corey Heim. And I don’t know if there are many drivers out there would say, ‘You know what? I’m going to let him gather a back up and we’re going to go at it again.’ So that’s just who I’ve been from the moment I started racing,” Reddick explained during the Bloomberg interview.

Similarly, in another incident, during the Iowa Corn 350, Reddick was running seventh on Lap 4 while battling side-by-side when his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota suddenly lost traction entering Turn 1.

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The car snapped sideways and slid up the track before slamming into Erik Jones’ No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. The impact sent both cars hard into the outside wall, heavily damaging them and forcing both drivers to retire early and head to the garage. Reddick immediately accepted full responsibility rather than looking for an excuse.

“100%, it’s on me,” he said back then. These moments offer a useful window into Reddick’s definition of respect. He is not opposed to aggressive racing, nor does he believe drivers should simply back down whenever contact happens. Instead, it shows that a driver should take responsibility for their actions and there should be respect among rivals.

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That philosophy has become particularly relevant amid the latest controversy surrounding Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski. Their incident became a major talking point, but the discussion quickly moved beyond the contact itself after Hocevar made a “he [Keselowski] spun” comment during his post-race interview that drew widespread criticism. The comment primarily showed a lack of accountability for the incident and also a lack of respect for opponents from Hocevar’s end.

Denny Hamlin subsequently added fuel to the conversation by declaring that there were “no adults in the room.” His criticism sparked widespread discussion about Hocevar, Spire Motorsports and whether the organization was doing enough to manage situations involving its young driver.

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Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson later responded to Hamlin, defending the organization’s approach and making it clear that difficult conversations happen internally even when the team does not publicly disclose every discussion or disciplinary decision.

The exchange only added another dimension to the debate over how drivers and teams should handle incidents once the racing is over. Till now, there hasn’t been any apology given by Hocevar, nor has he taken responsibility for the Darlington incident.

In the end, at least for Reddick, respect does not mean avoiding hard racing. It means understanding when an aggressive move crosses the line, recognizing mistakes when they happen and accepting the consequences.

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That mindset also carries added significance away from the racetrack. As a father of two young boys, Reddick has spoken about the importance of setting a good example for them. In a sport where rivalries and emotions can quickly spill over his philosophy is to let the racing remain racing. Compete as hard as possible and handle mistakes with accountability rather than confrontation.

“It’s important for me to set a good example and be a good father and, you know, want them to follow in similar footsteps,” he concluded.