“Not the Right Thing to Do”- Hurting Richard Childress Willing to Risk RCR Future for Kyle Busch, Per Harvick

For years, it seemed as though Richard Childress and Kyle Busch would never be able to live together under the same NASCAR roof, much less form a race team. Their infamous 2011 garage altercation at Kansas Speedway where Childress punched Busch became part of NASCAR lore. But when Busch joined Richard Childress Racing in 2023, more than ten years later, the two very competitive individuals mended their bond. And now, those closest to Childress claim that Busch’s untimely death has rekindled wounds that never completely healed following Dale Earnhardt’s demise.

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Richard Childress faces another heartbreak with Kyle Busch’s passing

“You see him standing next to Samantha and Braxton supporting them, and as bad as he hurts, he’s going to put them first. And that’s you know who Richard Childress is. He’s the guy that’s going to make sure that everybody else is taken care of before he is. And sometimes, you know, that is not the right thing to do, but that’s the way he’s going to do it. And there’s not a better person out there than Richard Childress, and unfortunately, he’s having to deal with this all again.”

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That was Kevin Harvick describing Childress’s emotional burden following Kyle Busch’s passing on the Happy Hour podcast. To be honest, that explains nearly every aspect of Childress’s behavior during the last few days. He remained near Samantha and Brexton Busch during NASCAR’s heartfelt tribute ceremony at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Childress appeared to be totally preoccupied with ensuring that Busch’s family felt supported, even as he grieved.

That mindset also shaped one of the organization’s biggest decisions moving forward. It was recently announced that Richard Childress Racing will formally stop using the No. 8, which Busch drove during his time at RCR. Rather, the company plans to save it for Brexton Busch in the future. RCR explained the decision in a public statement:

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“Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8, and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did. The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing.”

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Imago DARLINGTON, SC – MAY 11: Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing zone Chevrolet races through Turn 1 during practice for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Goodyear 400 on May 11, 2024, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2405112015

Given Kyle Busch‘s involvement in Brexton’s racing career, the statement has considerably more emotional weight. Brexton has already established himself as one of the most well-known young names in grassroots racing circles at the age of just eleven. Busch personally mentored him, accompanied him on trips, and approached his son’s growth with the same fervor he applied to Cup Series competition. One of Kyle Busch’s greatest aspirations was for Brexton to ultimately compete at the highest level in NASCAR.

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And now Childress is trying to protect that dream. However, there is a more painful aspect to all of this for devoted NASCAR fans.

Childress almost quit racing when Dale Earnhardt passed away in 2001. He was crushed both emotionally and professionally by the loss. RCR reorganized the squad around a young Harvick, who drove the renumbered No. 29 vehicle while the fabled No. 3 stayed retired for more than ten years, rather than immediately continuing the famous black No. 3.

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Childress subsequently said that the only reason he continued to race was because he had promised Earnhardt that the team would carry on in the event of his death. Eventually, the No. 3 returned in 2014 when Childress’ grandson Austin Dillon took over the car.

Now, more than two decades later, Childress finds himself navigating heartbreak that feels hauntingly similar – Losing another superstar driver. One more emotional reconstruction. Preserving yet another legendary number for future generations. And once more, Childress is silently bearing his own suffering while attempting to keep a whole racing family together.