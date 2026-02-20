“Nothing Short of Horrific”: Racing Fans Left Fuming Over Shocking State of Historic NASCAR Track

Sometimes it’s healthier to move on, but NASCAR fans have never been good at that. Just as the sport reinvents itself without hesitation, reshuffling schedules and leaving tracks behind, from the closure of Auto Club Speedway to reduced dates at staples like Richmond Raceway, NASCAR keeps chasing the next market, the next build, and the next headline. But NASCAR fans remain frozen in time. So when haunting new images of Pennsylvania’s abandoned speedway resurfaced, it was a reminder that while the sport moves forward, memory doesn’t.

Recent photos of the once-proud Nazareth Speedway surfaced online, showing cracked asphalt overrun with plants, empty grandstand footprints, and even the hallowed victory lane reduced to a weathered wooden box. Fans were stunned into disbelief.

What was once a bustling battlefield for stock cars and open-wheel machines now looks like a forgotten relic, with nature slowly reclaiming the surface where engines once screamed and crowds once cheered.

Nazareth’s story stretches back well over a century. The site began hosting motor racing events as early as the 1910s after starting life as a horse racing venue, and over the decades, it developed into a premier dirt track for local, regional, and national events.

In 1987, motorsport icon Roger Penske purchased the property, paved the oval, and reopened it as Pennsylvania International Raceway. Renamed Nazareth Speedway in 1993, it became known for its quirky, uneven layout and remained a staple of American motorsports for nearly two decades.

During its heyday, the venue drew cars and stars from across the racing spectrum. It hosted CART and IndyCar events, including the Firestone Indy 225 from 1987 through 2004, as well as multiple NASCAR series races, such as the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series.

Drivers like Emerson Fittipaldi, Michael Andretti, and NASCAR regulars battled on the 0.946-mile oval, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans who still remember the track’s unique character.

Imago Special to The Morning Call, TMC FILE PHOTO

But success couldn’t stave off decline. After being absorbed into the International Speedway Corporation portfolio, declining attendance and corporate reshuffling led to the facility’s closure at the end of the 2004 season. The grandstands were dismantled and shipped to other ISC tracks, earth was dumped around the surface to discourage reuse, and reopening for racing was effectively ruled out in future redevelopment plans.

Now, more than 20 years later, what remains of Nazareth Speedway is off-limits and largely forgotten, the track surface cracked and overgrown, echoing the ghost of roaring engines.

For many fans, seeing vines sprouting through the asphalt and the once-proud podium reduced to a shabby box is a brutal reminder that even iconic motorsport landmarks can slip through the cracks when they are left to rot.

Fans reminisce about the old abandoned track

The images hit fans like a punch to the gut. A crack splitting the asphalt, weeds pushing through the racing line, and the empty space where grandstands once towered were all reminders of the track’s lifespan. For a place that once roared with engines and celebrations, the silence feels loud, and fans did not hold back in their reactions.

One fan went straight to the point, writing, “Nothing short of sad and horrific.”

What makes the photos even more striking is the before-and-after contrast. Side-by-side comparisons of packed race days and today’s overgrowth have been circulating, and the emotional reaction has been visceral.

“Man, something about the side-by-side is so haunting. Or sad. Or both. It’s sort of what I imagine seeing a ghost would be like. A little haunting, a little sad,” one fan wrote.

What’s left of Nazareth Speedway feels less like a facility and more like a memory fading in real time. And this wasn’t some backwoods short track.

The uneven corners, a double-dogleg frontstretch, and rhythm that required precision made the Pennsylvania oval stand out, and that uniqueness is exactly why some fans balk at the idea that it could simply be revived.

“These pics highlight my response to some comments last year, where people were talking about giving this place the North Wilkesboro treatment. Nazareth is simply too far gone. NWB still had healthy bones that needed some TLC, but Nazareth’s bones are just dust at this point. Any serious talk of ‘reviving’ this place would only make sense from a total rebuild perspective, if it is ever even considered,” one fan wrote.

The comparison to North Wilkesboro Speedway says everything. That track was restored, while, in many fans’ eyes, Nazareth does not have the same foundation left. Yet for an entire generation, Nazareth isn’t just concrete and steel, it’s muscle memory, especially for NASCAR gaming enthusiasts.

“Such a fun and unique track. Loved racing this on iRacing and old NASCAR games,” another fan observed.

And then there is the regret. The sense that something irreplaceable was allowed to slip away when it didn’t have to.

“Other than maybe California, this is the biggest blunder in my lifetime. So much history. I prefer this to Pocono. Just a damn shame. That double dogleg design is so unique. I could never master it on NASCAR Thunder,” one fan wrote.

Closed after the 2004 season due to corporate restructuring under International Speedway Corporation, the grandstands were dismantled, and portions of the facility were stripped away.

Two decades later, what remains is cracked pavement and creeping vines. For many fans, that is not just an abandoned speedway; it is proof that even tracks with history, character, and a loyal following can disappear. And once they are gone long enough, they don’t come back.