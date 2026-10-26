Kyle Larson had spent years trying to conquer Talladega Superspeedway, where his aggressive driving style had rarely delivered the result he wanted. On Sunday, he finally broke through, surviving a last-lap scramble to claim his first Cup Series victory at the Alabama track. The timing could hardly have been better. A week after a disastrous Phoenix outing cut his championship advantage to five points, Larson had turned a potential setback into a commanding lead.

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The Talladega victory leaves Larson 73 points ahead of Denny Hamlin with two races remaining in the 2026 Chase. That is a substantial advantage, but Jeff Gordon is not treating it as a safety net. The Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman has watched the No. 5 team recover from adversity, yet he knows the next race could change the standings just as dramatically. Martinsville presents another test, and Gordon is making his expectations clear.

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“We’ve made improvements, and that has shown up in the Chase. But we still have some weaknesses in some areas,” Jeff Gordon told reporters, via Tim Moore on X. “To get better at Phoenix was clearly one, and I’m waiting to see if Martinsville is another one. But I do feel better about Martinsville than I do about Phoenix. But way too early to go down that path because I just know who we’re up against.

“Denny’s very good right at Martinsville, and you put stage points. That’s the thing you get. You max out a points day, and the other doesn’t. It’s such a huge shift. Like I said, nothing’s big enough of a lead right now. But I’m excited for their chances and the opportunity they have in front of them. And I don’t think anybody is more determined and has the ability to get this done more than that five team does. And they’ve proved it throughout the chase.”

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Larson has built his championship position by making his best weekends count. At Gateway, he ended a 51-race winless streak. At Kansas, he followed with a commanding performance, sweeping both stages, leading 235 of 267 laps and collecting the maximum 76 points. He entered Kansas just one point ahead of Hamlin and left with a 26-point cushion.

That performance showed how quickly Larson can put distance between himself and the field when the car is right. Kansas was not simply a win; it was a near-perfect points day that forced his rivals to respond with comparable results. They have struggled to do so consistently, even when Larson has given them an opening.

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Phoenix was the clearest example. Larson battled handling problems before a late tire issue sent him into the wall, leaving him with a 34th-place DNF. His lead over Hamlin fell from 49 points to 31, and the championship fight suddenly looked wide open. Tyler Reddick won the race, but Hamlin and the other contenders did not turn Larson’s misfortune into a decisive advantage.

Talladega then exposed how quickly a championship opportunity can disappear. Bell finished 35th after an early incident, while Blaney, Reddick, Briscoe and Logano were among the drivers whose races ended in crashes. Hamlin managed eighth despite damage. Larson avoided the major trouble, collected 16 stage points and remained in position to fight for the win.

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Then came the final lap. Larson took the white flag in front, only for contact from Austin Hill to send him tumbling down the order to 11th. With the finish approaching, a victory that had seemed secure was suddenly out of reach. Larson had never won a Cup Series drafting race, and Talladega had repeatedly frustrated him.

Instead of settling for a recovery through the middle of the pack, Larson found a route back to the front. He charged through the closing corners and edged Hendrick teammate William Byron in a three-wide finish. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished third, just 0.066 seconds behind Larson. After 23 Cup starts at Talladega without a win, Larson finally had one, and it came at a pivotal moment in the championship.

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For Gordon, the finish carried more weight than the points it delivered. Larson had gone from a five-point lead to a 73-point advantage in a week, but the route to victory made the result all the more startling.

“I think this one, there’s just so much on the line with the Championship, and it’s just so easy for it to go from being great to just being awful,” Gordon said. “And you just know that there’s just so much at stake here… You know how hard they’ve worked to get themselves in the position; you want to see them come out of it with a good result.”

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“So I think this one’s a little more shocking just because he did go all the way back to 11th with one to go. So kind of at that point was like, can we get to fifth or sixth, seventh, eighth? I don’t know; that was kind of the hope at that point,” he concluded.

Talladega gave Larson a remarkable win and a 73-point cushion, but neither guarantees the title. With 76 points available in a single race, a rival can still erase the margin with a maximum-points performance. Larson needs to leave Martinsville with a lead greater than that threshold to make himself unreachable at Homestead. Until then, even a lead built on a last-lap miracle is no reason to ease off.