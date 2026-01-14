Notorious Cup Star Daytona Update Has Fans Fearing the Worst for Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Return

Tony Stewart’s long-awaited return to NASCAR competition in 2026 was supposed to feel nostalgic, even celebratory. A three-time Cup champion climbing back into a Craftsman Truck at Daytona (nearly two decades after a Truck appearance) felt like a full-circle moment for the sport. Instead, it’s quickly turning into a source of anxiety for fans.

As Stewart prepares to take the green in one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable races, a late entry to the Daytona Truck Series field has shifted the conversation. The addition of a notorious superspeedway wildcard has many wondering whether Stewart’s comeback is walking straight into unnecessary danger, at a track where patience, luck, and survival often matter more than experience or reputation.

A wildcard enters the picture at Daytona

Niece Motorsports shook up the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series landscape by announcing that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will make his long-awaited Truck Series debut at Daytona on February 13, followed by a second start at Atlanta on February 21. Despite nearly 600 career starts across the Cup and Xfinity Series, this will mark Stenhouse’s first-ever appearance in a NASCAR truck.

The Mississippi native currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 47 Chevrolet for HYAK Motorsports. But his short Truck stint immediately grabbed attention, especially given the timing and tracks involved. Stenhouse is no stranger to superspeedway chaos.

A two-time Xfinity Series champion and Daytona 500 winner, he owns four Cup Series victories at Daytona and Talladega combined. Few drivers in the garage understand pack racing, drafting lanes, and last-lap survival better than Stenhouse, which is exactly why Niece Motorsports targeted him for the season’s most volatile events.

“I’ve always wanted to run a truck, but never had the opportunity to put something together,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “When Cody called me, I definitely had a lot of interest to see what all they have been building here at Niece Motorsports, especially looking at their level of competition.”

Niece Motorsports CEO Cody Efaw echoed that excitement, saying, “We are all very excited to welcome Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to our team for his first time racing in the Truck Series.” Sponsored by J.F. Electric, the move is a calculated gamble, leveraging Stenhouse’s drafting instincts to chase early-season trophies.

After Atlanta, Stenhouse will step aside, with Landen Lewis and Ross Chastain splitting the remaining races in the No. 45 truck. But his brief appearance may leave a lasting ripple effect. With Daytona already expected to be treacherous, Stenhouse’s entry has fans eyeing the grid nervously, especially with Tony Stewart set to make his own high-profile return on the same superspeedway.

That unease is already spilling over online, setting the stage for a wave of fan reactions.

Fans Fear History Repeating Itself at Daytona

The moment the Daytona Trucks return was confirmed, the comment sections lit up. And not in a comforting way. One fan summed up the collective anxiety perfectly: “I can see the headlines now—‘Wrecky Spinhouse takes out half the truck field, putting an early end to Smoke’s Truck race.’” Another piled on with a blunter version of the same fear: “Wrecky gonna take out half the field lap 2.” Different words, same concern.

That nickname didn’t come out of nowhere. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has long carried a reputation for aggressive moves, late blocks, and being right in the middle of chaotic superspeedway moments. So much so that Kyle Busch famously dubbed him “Wrecky Spinhouse.”

Fans still haven’t forgotten the 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. On Lap 54, Stenhouse tangled with Brad Keselowski near the front of the pack, triggering a massive wreck that wiped out more than half of the 40-car field. Less than 10 laps later, he was back in the spotlight again, bumping Busch into the wall and setting off yet another multi-car crash.

Now add Tony Stewart, a returning legend, into that Daytona chaos, and the fear feels justified. For many fans, the worry isn’t just about one driver’s history, but about how unforgiving superspeedway racing can be, especially in the Truck Series. That said, not everyone is convinced Stenhouse will be the sole danger.

One fan pointed out, “I am sure some 18-year-old pay driver will beat him to it,” highlighting how NASCAR’s new generation comes in hot. Today’s young drivers are molded in ARCA and late models with an ultra-aggressive mindset, often racing like every lap is the last.

Still, as anticipation builds, the unease lingers. As one fan put it, perfectly capturing the mood: “Not sure how I feel about this.”