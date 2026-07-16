“Now Is the Time to Do It” – Gratitude Kept Chase Elliott From Reclaiming No. 9 Until Dale Jr. Stepped In

After taking Jeff Gordon’s place, Chase Elliott drove Hendrick Motorsports’ renowned No. 24 Chevrolet for his first two NASCAR Cup Series seasons. Elliott found early success, but the number never quite felt like his own. His eventual move back to the No. 9 became one of the most meaningful number changes in modern NASCAR history. However, he recently revealed that the historic move required a massive push from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

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Elliott felt he owed Rick Hendrick too much to request a different car number. Earnhardt Jr. stepped in and changed his mind.

Dale Jr.’s timely intervention finally brought home the No. 9

“I’m like, ‘How in the world can I ask if I can ask anything more?’ And he said, ‘Look, you know, now is the time to do it. It fits. It’s you, it’s your family. It’s an opportunity if that’s what you want to be. You know, this is going to be your last opportunity to do it with the changes that we had going on in the organization.'”

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For Elliott, the No. 9 was always more than just a decal. Bill Elliott made the number legendary. Bill drove it to the 1988 Cup Series championship and claimed a record 16 Most Popular Driver awards. Chase grew up idolizing that car and raced the No. 9 throughout his junior career. It already felt like home.

When Gordon retired after the 2015 season, Elliott inherited the legendary No. 24 Chevrolet. He felt uncomfortable asking Hendrick for any more favors. That mindset finally shifted before the 2018 season.

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With another driver shuffle taking place at Hendrick Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. saw a rare opportunity. He reached out to Elliott and encouraged him to speak up before the window closed. More importantly, Dale Jr. personally went to Rick Hendrick and pitched the idea. He argued that seeing another Elliott behind the wheel of the No. 9 would be a win for NASCAR and its fans. He also solved the biggest obstacle by suggesting that incoming rookie William Byron inherit the famous No. 24 Chevrolet.

Hendrick embraced the idea. He then contacted Richard Petty Motorsports, which held the rights to the No. 9, and worked out an agreement to bring the number back to Hendrick Motorsports for Elliott beginning in 2018. The story is especially ironic considering Dale Jr.’s own approach to family legacy.

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While he pushed Chase to embrace Bill Elliott’s iconic number, Dale Earnhardt Jr. never wanted to race under his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s, legendary No. 3. He knew the pressure and expectations attached to it would be overwhelming. Yet he recognized that the No. 9 belonged with Chase in a way that simply made sense.

Looking back, Elliott knows exactly who deserves the credit.

“So, long story short, Dale Jr. is the reason for the switch, and I’m thankful for it because it definitely feels like home for me, you know, for a lot of different reasons,” Elliot said.

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Today, Elliott continues to build on that family legacy, proving Earnhardt Jr.’s instincts were absolutely right.