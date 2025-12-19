NTSB Demands Greg Biffle’s Wife’s Alleged In-Flight Text Messages as Crash Investigation Heats Up

The crash of the Cessna 550 Citation II that claimed the life of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family has shocked the motorsports world. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an initial investigation into the incident and has revealed some interesting aspects.

However, there is more that the public knows right now, seemingly. Shortly after the crash, reports surfaced that Biffle’s wife, Cristina Grossu, sent her mother a terrifying message right before the tragedy happened. However, not everyone seems to be aware of this.

NTSB reacts to the alleged text message Greg Biffle’s wife sent before the crash

The crash happened shortly after takeoff. However, it wasn’t instant. The plane is understood to have declared an emergency and was returning to the Statesville Regional Airport for landing.

Although it crashed after just 10 minutes of the takeoff, it gave enough time for the passengers to react. People reported that Cristina Grossu sent a text to her mother right before the crash, which read “We’re in trouble.”

However, this is unconfirmed as of now. This question was raised by the press during a conference by the NTSB, and reacting to it, the spokesperson mentioned that there are no details regarding this. However, they did ask the people to co-operate and send them any data that they might have regarding this.

“At this time, we are not aware of that. If somebody is aware of a text or anything like that, please make us aware of it. Let us know via email, and then we will contact you.”

This is a developing story.