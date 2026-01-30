NTSB Quietly Exposes Alarming Chain of Errors in Greg Biffle’s Fatal Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the preliminary report surrounding Greg Biffle’s tragic airplane crash in December 2025. The report reveals that Dennis Dutton was the pilot, and his son, Jack, was the co-pilot during the flight. Jack did have 175 hours on his pilot’s license, but was not qualified to hold that role. Additionally, Jack took control of the plane for some moments before they tried to land. The crash took seven lives, including those of Greg Biffle, his son Ryder, his daughter Emma, and his wife Cristina.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The plane’s left engine was the prime suspect for the engine failure. However, the investigation revealed that there was no proof of the same. The flight instruments on the left side and the altitude meter were not working properly, which may have interfered with the flight systems. However, the left engine did not start as expected at first. But it did work, and later on, the plane took off successfully.

Biffle, who was the rear passenger, also complained that the left engine was supposedly producing more power than necessary at first. It was later attributed to a faulty gauge. They even tried to climb to a higher altitude than what was allowed for their flight. Their CVR was the biggest hurdle that NTSB had to face during the investigation. It was not working as expected, and the voice quality kept dropping throughout the flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans should note that this is a preliminary report and is subject to change, and the final report could come in 12-18 months.

This is a developing story…