“Oh My Gosh, My Career Is Over” – Cup Champ Opens Up on Being the Victim of Tony Stewart’s JGR Exit

Tony Stewart’s departure from Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008 changed the course of his own career. But it also unexpectedly altered Joey Logano’s future. The teenage prodigy had been groomed for a carefully planned rise through NASCAR’s ranks. Instead, Stewart’s exit opened a Cup opportunity that Logano believed he was ready for. What followed was nothing like the dream he had imagined, leaving the 3-time champion convinced his career had reached its end before it began.

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“I’ve just been lucky to have a second chance, right? And once you go into something, you’ve already made the mistakes, you’ve learned who you are. You learned where to be better, and you can start with a fresh start and a new team. Gosh, that was exactly what I needed. I didn’t know I needed it, right? Because at the time I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, my career is over,’” Joey Logano explained on the Racin’ With The Boys podcast.

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Joey Logano had spent his childhood being told he was destined for greatness. He signed with Joe Gibbs Racing as a developmental driver at just 15 and was expected to continue developing before making the jump eventually to Cup.

The original plan was for Logano to spend a few full seasons starting 2008 to compete in what is now the O’Reilly Series. However, Stewart’s departure in July 2008 created an opening in 2009 that accelerated everything.

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Joey Logano moved into the Cup Series at only 18 years old. He had confidence in his ability. But the reality of competing against NASCAR’s best quickly proved different.

Instead of immediately delivering on the enormous expectations surrounding him, Logano struggled badly. His teammates included Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, two stars who provided a direct benchmark. While they were winning races, Logano wasn’t able to recreate his winning magic.

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Logano won his first Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June 2009. But he went nearly three years without another victory before returning to Victory Lane at Pocono Raceway in June 2012.

Eventually, Gibbs had no Cup opportunity available for him with Matt Kenseth replacing him, and Logano lost his ride at just 21 years old.

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That is where the “victim” element of his story becomes particularly significant. Logano was not simply a young driver who failed after receiving an opportunity. It felt like he blew his only shot to make his career in the Cup Series.

Once the results failed to match the hype, he was the one left carrying the consequences. Then came his second chance. Team Penske needed a driver after losing one midseason (after A.J. Allmendinger failed a NASCAR drug test), and Joey Logano became the available option. Unlike his Gibbs situation, Penske was a younger organization growing alongside its driver.

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That proved to be the environment he needed. Joey Logano eventually developed into a championship-caliber driver, winning the Cup title in 2018, 2022 and 2024. The career that once appeared finished at 21 ultimately became one of the strongest second acts in modern NASCAR.

From idol to rival, Joey Logano’s Tony Stewart story took a wild turn

Long before Tony Stewart’s departure from Joe Gibbs Racing changed Joey Logano’s career, Stewart had already played a major role in shaping the young driver’s ambitions.

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Growing up in New England, Logano was obsessed with racing and Stewart. He studied Stewart’s driving style closely, watching how the veteran attacked corners and handled his rivals before attempting to replicate those moves himself.

The lessons paid off. Joey Logano won plenty of races during his childhood, with Stewart serving as one of his biggest inspirations. The admiration went beyond the racetrack. Logano had Stewart posters on his bedroom walls and eagerly read every story he could about ‘The Smoke.’

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However, their relationship did not always feel like a fairytale. As a young fan, Logano once approached Stewart hoping for an autograph. Stewart walked straight past him without acknowledging him. The rejection hurt the future Cup champion so much that he reportedly threw away his Tony Stewart merchandise.

Soon Logano found himself racing against his idol, and he didn’t back down from a fight. The two drivers famously clashed at Auto Club Speedway in 2013, and this eventually led to a heated pit road confrontation. Logano saw himself as up and coming talents, trying to take the crown from veterans like Stewart.

And now, Logano finds himself in a similar place that Stewart once held, and he is just as eager to prove his haters wrong like he did when he got the second shot at Penske.