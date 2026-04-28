“Oh SH*T Really?”: Denny Hamlin Baffled Over Kyle Busch’s Misery as RCR’s Chaotic Mess Takes a New Turn

Just a week after going for each other’s throats, Denny Hamlin found himself reacting to unexpected news involving Kyle Busch. As both veterans continue dissecting life in the Next Gen era, Richard Childress Racing’s latest decision to reshuffle Busch’s camp caught Hamlin off guard. After a difficult stretch and a rocky start to 2026, the team’s move feels like another bold attempt to get Busch back on track, though the shake-up is already raising eyebrows.

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And Denny Hamlin did not hesitate to speak out about RCR’s revolving-door reputation when it comes to leadership atop the No. 8 team.

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“Oh, s—t, really?” the JGR driver said on the April 28 episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast. “Has Andy Street been in that car? I feel like these guys, they’re off and on, and they’re off. Now wait a minute, let me. I can’t keep up.”

The latest twist sees Andy Street return as Busch’s crew chief for the rest of the 2026 season, while Jim Pohlman shifts into a different role within the organization.

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However, this comes at an awkward time for the 40-year-old, whose season has felt stuck in neutral despite flashes of speed.

Imago March 2, 2025, Austin, Texas, U.S: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series driver Kyle Busch 8 in action during the Nascar Cup Series, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race, at the Circuit of the Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas. Austin U.S – ZUMAw300 20250302_zaf_w300_006 Copyright: xDanxWozniakx

Ironically, the announcement dropped just after Busch delivered his best result of the year with a top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway, a race largely overshadowed by Carson Hocevar grabbing his first Cup Series victory.

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For the RCR driver, the frustration runs deeper than just one decent finish. The two-time champion hasn’t won a Cup race since June 2023, a drought that has now stretched past a hundred races and become the longest winless streak of his career.

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Every season carries pressure, and this one feels heavier. Ten races into 2026, Busch is still searching for rhythm, consistency, and perhaps more importantly, stability. Instead, the surrounding team is changing course again before the year has even settled.

What makes the situation more interesting is Hamlin’s own history with the decision. Back in late 2025, he publicly supported RCR’s pairing of Busch and Pohlman, calling it “probably the best option” at the time. However, the 45-year-old isn’t too pleased with the constant swaps.

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Pohlman brought championship credibility after winning an Xfinity title with JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier, and the expectation was that his experience could help unlock Busch’s potential and put him back on track. But with the results failing to arrive quickly enough, that experiment appears to have been cut short before it truly had time to breathe.

Now the question shifts from why the change happened to whether it even matters. Crew chief swaps can spark momentum, but they can also create more chaos and clarity.

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For RCR, the latest move feels less like a master plan and more like another attempt to stop the bleeding. However, as they take a new step in what they hope will be a fruitful direction, Busch remains unsettled, especially after what went down at Talladega Superspeedway.

A potential penalty puts Kyle Busch in deeper water

After finally landing his first top finish of the season, the 40-year-old isn’t completely done with the weekend just yet. NASCAR confirmed that Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet from the race at Talladega Superspeedway will undergo additional technical inspection following the race.

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Imago DAYTONA, FL – AUGUST 23: Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Cheddar s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 race on August 23, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon Sportswire AUTO: AUG 23 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240823032400

While post-race checks officially cleared race winner Carson Hocevar, officials selected Busch’s car, along with the No. 38 Ford driven by Zane Smith, for a deeper look at NASCAR’s R&D center in Concord.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s 10th-place result marked a rare bright spot in what has otherwise been a frustrating campaign. This result, however, did nothing to boost Busch in the driver standings, as he still sits 27th.

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The added inspection now places another layer of uncertainty over an already tense season, especially as he attempts to break free from his winless streak. For NASCAR, these inspections are often routine rather than punitive.

According to the sanctioning body, cars are occasionally transported to the R&D Center for educational and technical analysis, but this is not necessarily because of suspected violations.

Similar reviews took place earlier this season after the recent Las Vegas when the cars of Christopher Bell and Erik Jones underwent additional checks without any penalties being issued. Still, for RCR and Busch, the waiting game now becomes another subplot in an already pressure-filled season.