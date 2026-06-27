“Old-School NASCAR Racing”- Veteran Driver Unmasks Sonoma’s Unique Quality Giving Rise to False Road Course Specialists

Sonoma doesn’t care how fast you are. With a varied terrain, different elevations, and technical corners, the rather scenic Californian raceway is as beautiful as a challenge. But if you crack the code there as a racer, your life becomes much easier. Michael McDowell, who has been racing there long enough, knows exactly why some guys suddenly look like road-course geniuses, and it’s not what you’d think.

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“Sonoma is more what I would call old-school NASCAR racing, where you’re trying to drive the car straight and trying not to buzz the tires,” McDowell told PRN Live on Friday. “Now you add more horsepower to it, and it’ll become more challenging.

“And you’ve seen guys excel really well there. Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., and Clint Bowyer. He suddenly looked like a road racer because he was so good at those places where the tires fall off. I think the guys that manage wheel spin a lot, it’s a benefit.”

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Simply put, “It’s this balance of you’re still trying to make lap time, but you’re trying to do it without sliding the tires.”

That’s really the whole secret right there. Most road courses are about speed, full stop. Watkins Glen is balls-out for 90-plus laps, no letting up. Sonoma is the opposite. It is a constant tightrope walk, trying to find lap time without sliding the tires or letting them fall apart underneath you.

The track is narrow, the corners are blind, and the elevation changes mess with your head. Push too hard too early, especially braking into those downhill turns, and you’ll cook your rear tires before the run is even half over. Once that happens, your lap times go with them.

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That one quirk, managing tires instead of just mashing the gas, is exactly what makes regular drivers suddenly look like road-course masters.

Bowyer never trained to be a road racer. He grew up a dirt boy out of Kansas, which actually turned out to be the perfect background. Dirt teaches you to feather the throttle as grip disappears, and that’s basically what Sonoma demands by lap 50. He proved it in 2012, leading 71 laps to win for Michael Waltrip Racing, and he’s still in the top four for most top-five finishes at Sonoma with eight such finishes. His top-five results are also a career best among all tracks on the circuit.

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Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. tell the same story. Larson, a Northern California guy racing close to home, has two wins and a stretch of five straight poles from 2017 to 2022. Truex has four wins, second only to Jeff Gordon, all built on patience and not burning his rear tires early.

McDowell himself belongs on that list now. Since 2023 at Sonoma, he’s averaging a 4.3 finish on the course, including a runner-up in 2024. Certainly, he’s going to continue to apply the same strategy he has so far at Sonoma: not a plan but resilience throughout the day.