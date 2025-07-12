“On Another Level”: NASCAR Champion Hilariously Concedes to SVG’s Unmatched Mastery

When Shane van Gisbergen came into the Chicago weekend, he had nothing to lose. His playoff berth was already secured, and his dominance in Mexico proved it. But he couldn’t stop there, could he? Going into Grant Park 165, fans thought they might get another winner. Last year, van Gisbergen couldn’t repeat his heroics, but this time, SVG showed up, and in what fashion. Xfinity and Cup Series wins in a single weekend! While he won the hearts of fans, he has another fanboy in the form of Penske driver Ryan Blaney.

Ryan Blaney, a NASCAR champion with victories on some of the sport’s toughest circuits, didn’t mince words when asked about Shane van Gisbergen’s (SVG) recent performances. “The only time I watch him is on the TV ‘cause I don’t see him during the race. He’s so far ahead of me,” Blaney admitted, drawing laughter but also underscoring a genuine sense of awe.

Ryan Blaney’s comments carry even more weight in light of SVG’s recent string of victories. In July 2025, SVG swept both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series races on the Chicago Street Course, starting from pole in both events, a feat previously matched only by Kyle Busch at Indianapolis in 2016. Blaney, on the other hand, was in 12th place, putting him far from SVG. It’s no surprise. Blaney’s average finish at road courses is 15.0, increasing his appreciation for Gisbergen’s road course skill.

Continuing with the praise, Blaney described his feelings as “It’s not frustration, it’s a lot of admiration. It’s so impressive. Like, how good he is, especially on street courses. I mean, he showed it in Mexico as well, how much of a butt-kicking that he put on us there. While he was coming out both ends, he still put fifteen seconds on everybody.”

Blaney wasn’t kidding when he described SVG’s dominant Mexico outing. With 20 laps to go, Alex Bowman ran in second place, with the gap to the leader seemingly low at 1.6 seconds. But van Gisbergen wasn’t going to slow down. Lap by lap, he carved out a lead so strong that by the final lap, he was 16 seconds ahead of second place! Sure, most would credit his years in the Supercars, but getting used to the Cup Series car and dominating in such fashion is incredible. Just look at the numbers. SVG has the highest career winning percentage and average Driver Rating on road and street courses, with 33% and 113.8 points, respectively. If SVG keeps going at this rate, he might even overtake Jeff Gordon when it comes to road courses.

What’s the secret to SVG’s skill? Well, according to F1 Champion Max Verstappen, SVG is “a crazy right-foot braker,” a reference to the so-called “heel-toe” footwork technique. It refers to using the same foot to hit the gas and brake pedals and minimise corner timing.

The conversation turned to the use of SMT (Sports Media Technology) data, a tool drivers use to analyze and mimic each other’s techniques. Blaney was quick to dismiss the notion that data alone could bridge the gap. “SMT is a tool to kinda help see where you’re getting beat…. I can’t go drive like Joey Logano or I can’t go drive like Shane on road courses… You can take little things… but you can’t just copy greatness.”

It’s no surprise. Blaney previously acknowledged how hard simply copying another driver’s technique is. “Everybody is just like, ‘Well, just learn what he does. Do what he does. I’m like, ‘It would take me 10 years to get halfway to what Shane can do with right-foot (braking). I might be done racing by the time I figure that out halfway of how good he is.”

Blaney’s final words captured the sentiment felt across the paddock “He (SVG) just is on another level… and really do it not going a hundred percent… like, I feel like he’s out there most of the time going ninety percent, and it’s still a couple tenths in the bag that he’s got… You know, so it’s admiration… I mean, you gotta respect the hell out of the guy who can be that good at these places.” This remark encapsulates the respect SVG commands from his peers, substantiating the view that his dominance is not just statistical but deeply felt among the sport’s elite.

How SVG’s mastery is reshaping the NASCAR field

Shane van Gisbergen’s extraordinary performances on street circuits have not only earned him victories but have also set a new benchmark for the entire NASCAR field. As Ryan Blaney and others have openly conceded, SVG’s ability to dominate on challenging layouts like Chicago and Mexico City has forced competitors to reevaluate their approaches.

Following SVG’s historic sweep of both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Chicago Street Course in July 2025, the garage was abuzz with analysis. SVG became only the second driver in history to win both major races at the same street event, a feat that drew widespread recognition from drivers and teams alike. The same report highlighted how SVG’s technical precision and calm under pressure have made him a reference point for others, with teams increasingly turning to data analysis in hopes of narrowing the gap.

In post-race interviews, other competitors have acknowledged the impact SVG’s presence has had on the series. Justin Haley said in a post-race interview, “We started last today, and I felt like we had a good pace. Shane was just better,” Haley admitted. “He had 16 or something lap better tires. Just a world-class racer. He was very calculated, very precise, and very smooth. He wasn’t overdriving it. He was very calculated.”

SVG’s dominance on street courses has thus become a catalyst for change in NASCAR. While technology and analytics continue to advance, the consensus in the garage is that true mastery, as demonstrated by SVG, comes from a blend of experience, adaptability, and raw talent. His recent victories have not only elevated his profile but have also pushed the entire field to chase a higher standard of excellence.