Once Sponsorless, Carson Hocevar Claims Kyle Busch & Team Demanded “Cash” for a NASCAR Seat

Carson Hocevar has been every driver’s punching bag in the NASCAR Cup Series recently. But many forget that this driver rose from the ashes when he was a nobody. In his latest interview with Kenny Wallace, Carson Hocevar reveals his tragic backstory of being a sponsorless driver with dreams. Every line from his interview speaks volumes about the pay-and-play structure that dominates NASCAR and motorsports in general. In his case, it was Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Carson Hocevar reveals major fallout with Kyle Busch

In the interview, Wallace tries to make an example out of Hocevar. He tries to argue that Carson Hocevar is the best example for those parents who believe that their children can’t get a ride in motorsports due to financial shortcomings.

Hocevar confirms the same as he starts revealing his story. He had so little money that Hocevar was practically living off the favors of other drivers, who lent him sponsors to race in his early years in the sport. At one point, he was trying to do everything he could to gain the teams’ attention.

“Every time a door closed, the next one opened. With Niece, they wanted me because Jordan Anderson was in Niece’s shop leasing space. I showed up every day, working on it or just looking or watching video footage and asking questions and everything.

“I showed up there every day, every day for a month before Eldora and a month before Phoenix when I raced those two races. So they kind of paid attention to me, like, who’s this kid running around our shop and talking to all our employees and everything, and we outqualified a lot of their trucks at Phoenix.”

That’s more than dedication. It’s a literal hunger to prove himself and snatch every chance he could get to get his NASCAR career going. However, the biggest blow to his aspirations came when he tried to approach some of the bigger teams in the sport for a ride. These teams were interested in him, but for them, a sponsor who paid handsomely was more important.

“I remember I walked into, I had meetings with KBM and ThorSport, and it was like, ‘You know every kid gets it, right? I’m sure you’ve got a lot of promise and talent, but it’s an expensive sport. And we’re going to need to sponsor some cash and everything. We’ll line you up. We’ll get you going, man.’ And we just knocked on every opportunity.”

His breakthrough came during COVID. But even that was a scary situation for him. Hocevar only had enough money to run six Truck Series races. However, the team was ready to let him race for the full season, and he made sure that it was worth their trust.

“They said I could run the whole year on what would have been six races’ worth of them doing it. Then we made the playoffs that year and ran really good, and so they started covering a lot of the bill. We showed up with the trucks blank or begging for the deal here and the deal there.

“But by my second year, they sold a sponsor, and I went from kind of like helping them out. They really wanted me, but they’re like, ‘Ah, we can’t do it for free. We’re not in a spot to.’ I was hired by them halfway through my second year, like bringing nothing to the truck team, and they’re paying me to race a truck.”

And it makes all the more sweeter to see his progress from the rock bottom he hit during those years.

Carson Hocevar dedicates himself to Spire Motorsports

In 2023, life finally came full circle for Carson Hocevar. With four victories in the 2023 Truck Series season and a P3 finish in the drivers’ standings, Hocevar caught the attention of a growing NASCAR team. In 2024, he joined the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports for his debut season and earned the Rookie of the Year honors. Hocevar is yet to win a race in the series since then, but he has had multiple close calls. The 2026 Daytona 500 was one of them.

It seems like Spire Motorsports saw through his efforts when they brought him a deal that keeps him on the team till the next decade.

“It’s a pretty big moment for our company to announce an extension with Carson that takes us out for multiple years. It’s not just about knowing he’ll be here with us for the long haul, but it gives our sponsors and competition group the foresight to make their own plans, knowing he’s in the seat of the No. 77 as far as we can see.

“It has been an absolutely rewarding experience getting to know Carson and watching him grow up and learn from the good and bad both at and away from the race track. I love him like a son, and it means a great deal to me, personally, knowing he’ll be here for several years.”

His team knows that his aggression can lead to some altercations. But Carson Hocevar isn’t stopping anytime soon. If he manages to turn his antics into a victory, finally, he will definitely silence his haters with a fitting revenge.