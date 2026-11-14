“One Doesn’t Even Exist!”: Noah Gragson Brutally Mocks Chevy’s Dead Camaro Amid Ford’s NASCAR Reveal

Ford has given its NASCAR Cup Series Mustang a significant update for 2027, bringing the race car closer to the production Mustang Dark Horse SC. The new body has already attracted attention from its drivers, with Front Row Motorsports’ Noah Gragson particularly impressed by how closely the two cars resemble each other.

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For the 28-year-old, that connection is something Ford’s rivals cannot quite match.

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Gragson was speaking after Ford unveiled its new Cup contender at Daytona on November 11. Asked about the changes made to the Mustang, he praised its aggressive appearance, sharp lines and cleaner styling before turning to what he considers the car’s biggest advantage: its relationship with the road-going model.

“It’s really the only race car out there in the Cup Series that actually is just like the performance car on the race or on the road or production car. You know, it’s a two-door badass fast car. The other two don’t really look anything like the production vehicle. I mean, one doesn’t even exist,” Gragson said in an interview shared by ATYL Media on X.

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The last part was an unmistakable dig at Chevrolet and its Camaro. General Motors officially ended production of the sixth-generation Camaro after the 2024 model year, with the final examples leaving the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in December 2023.

Chevrolet did not announce an immediate replacement, although it confirmed that the Camaro would continue competing in motorsport. This has allowed the Camaro ZL1 to remain Chevrolet’s identity in the Cup garage even after the road-going nameplate disappeared from showrooms.

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Gragson’s point was that Ford can still draw a direct visual connection between its NASCAR entry and a performance car customers can actually buy. The new Mustang is based on the production Dark Horse SC, and the redesigned front fascia is its most noticeable feature. Ford’s designers and racing engineers worked together to retain the road car’s distinctive appearance while adapting the shape for NASCAR’s aerodynamic requirements.

Ford says that the revised nose improves cooling on the production Dark Horse SC while generating additional downforce on the Cup car. Mark Rushbrook, Ford Racing’s global director, explained the philosophy behind the project: “Racing makes our road cars better, and our road cars make our race cars better.”

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The manufacturer wants its new contender to retain the Mustang identity rather than become another generic-looking Next Gen body.

There is already some encouraging feedback from behind the wheel. Zane Smith became the first driver to evaluate the new Mustang during a two-day Goodyear tire test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In his first-person report for Ford’s From the Road platform, the Front Row Motorsports driver revealed that he completed 630 laps, in addition to the 267 laps he had run at Charlotte during the preceding race weekend.

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Smith was particularly encouraged by the additional grip and improved corner entry compared with the current Mustang. He believes those characteristics could help Ford become more competitive at intermediate tracks, where drivers need to manage their speed and maintain momentum through the corners.

The test began with substantial grip before the surface became considerably slicker around lunchtime, eventually gaining grip again. Smith got to experience those changes over the two-day programme and came away impressed. Ford’s report also included his rather amusing observation that the blue oval decal on the hood flew off during his first run.

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Gragson, however, is not getting ahead of himself when it comes to the performance gains. He believes the true differences will become apparent only after the teams begin racing the new Mustang at intermediate venues. Daytona and Atlanta will provide the first opportunities to compete with the updated body, but the early superspeedway races may not reveal its full potential.

“Once we get on track at the first couple races, we won’t really know, Daytona, Atlanta places like that. But once we get into the mile and a half swing, I think we’re really gonna see, you know, what improvements and differences have been made,” he explained.

The driver added that he was excited to get behind the wheel but acknowledged that it was too early to predict how easily Ford teams would adapt.

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There is another reason Ford’s 2027 development carries added significance. Dodge is returning to the Cup Series after a 14-year absence, joining Kaulig Racing with two entries. AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon will drive the manufacturer’s cars, bringing the series back to four active manufacturers alongside Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota.

Dodge will reveal its new Cup body on December 4 at the Snowball Derby in Pensacola. Its return also creates an interesting contrast with Chevrolet: while Ford is emphasising its connection to a current production Mustang and Dodge is expected to bring back the Charger name, Chevrolet continues to represent itself with a Camaro that has disappeared from the carmaker’s lineup.

There is plenty of Cup history for Ford to protect. Since the Mustang entered the series full-time in 2019, it has won three drivers’ championships through Joey Logano (2022 and 2024) and Ryan Blaney (2023), alongside 80 race victories. Its latest body will make its competitive debut during Daytona Speedweeks, with the 2027 Daytona 500 scheduled for February 21.

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Gragson clearly likes what Ford has produced, both in appearance and in the early feedback from testing. But with Dodge returning and Chevrolet and Toyota continuing their programmes, the new Mustang will need to prove its worth on track.

The visual resemblance may have given Gragson plenty of ammunition against a rival manufacturer’s nameplate, but the real argument will begin when all four brands line up at Daytona.