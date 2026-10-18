In NASCAR, a victory can mean celebration for one driver and frustration for another. That contrast becomes particularly interesting when both drivers share the same garage, work with the same crew, and believe they have what it takes to win. At Joe Gibbs Racing, a race weekend can leave teammates with very different takeaways. Those differences do not necessarily end when the cars return to the shop.

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Sometimes the conversations behind closed doors reveal just how demanding life can be inside an organization where winning is the ultimate expectation. Chase Briscoe offered a candid look at Joe Gibbs Racing’s internal dynamic when asked what it is like to walk into a competition meeting as the race winner.

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“It was good. Yeah, I liked it. It was a good meeting,” Briscoe said as reported by Bob Pockrass on his X account. “I think that’s been the unique thing. That’s been like that a couple of times. I feel like this year, one of us has sometimes been really, really strong and the other ones struggle.”

Briscoe characterized the meetings as a normal part of competing at JGR, where multiple capable drivers sometimes deliver uneven results. While the winner can celebrate a successful weekend, his teammates may be looking for answers about missed opportunities, strategy calls, or areas where their cars fell short.

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That is part of what makes JGR’s internal competition so compelling. Drivers share the same broader objective, but each also has personal ambitions and expectations to meet. When several teammates are capable of running near the front, the difference between a satisfying result and a disappointing one can be relatively small.

Briscoe acknowledged that these are the meetings a driver would rather avoid, especially when the contrast between teammates is pronounced.

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“Not that we struggled last week at Charlotte, but it’s just a dynamic you truthfully get used to at JGR,” Briscoe continued. “I think we’ve, as a company, won like ten races or something this year. And there’s a lot of the time where you’re in those meetings and one guy’s happy, and the other ones aren’t happy.”

Not every disappointing result carries the same weight, though. There is a difference between struggling throughout a race and believing that the car had the speed to contend for the win. That difference came up when Briscoe discussed Christopher Bell‘s performance at Charlotte.

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Bell felt his car was capable of winning, according to Briscoe. That added another layer to the situation, because the discussion was not simply about one teammate outperforming another. It was also about a driver who felt he had a genuine opportunity to reach victory lane but did not get the result he wanted.

“I think the hard meetings are when one of us has just a really, really strong car and the rest of us kind of struggle, and that’s when it’s always good to be that one guy that was good,” Briscoe explained. “Not the guy that struggles, because those are not fun meetings.”

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For a team competing at NASCAR‘s highest level, those are the kinds of details that matter when the team reviews a race. The objective is not only to celebrate what worked but also to understand why a potential victory did not materialize. Such discussions can involve strong opinions, particularly when drivers believe their performances deserved more.

Still, the intensity of those conversations does not automatically mean teammates have fallen out. That question came up when Briscoe was asked whether Bell’s reaction had created any personal tension between them.

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Chase Briscoe Clarifies His Relationship With Christopher Bell

Briscoe and Bell’s battle for the win at Charlotte ended in a dramatic finish in the Bank of America 400. Briscoe held off his JGR teammate to take the checkered flag by just 0.029 seconds, leaving Bell short of victory. With both drivers fighting for the same result, the finish was an intense moment for teammates who both had the pace to win.

Bell was left in disbelief after the race, admitting that he had not expected the race to end that way.

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“I think I’m just in shock right now,” Bell said. “I didn’t think it was going to end like that.”

The narrow defeat made Bell’s disappointment understandable, but it also raised the question of whether the final-lap battle had left any hard feelings. Briscoe was asked directly whether the two were on good terms after the race.

“We talked all week. I think just Christopher, right, he just wants to win,” Briscoe replied. “I don’t think there was anything bad on the racetrack. I didn’t think anything of it. I think Christopher just definitely wears his heart on his sleeve and was mad that he didn’t win, obviously.”

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Briscoe’s response drew a line between the disappointment of losing a close race and a personal disagreement with the driver who won it.

That matters when weighing the idea of an internal feud at JGR. The two drivers were competing for the same victory, and the result came down to the smallest of margins. Briscoe’s comments suggest that the competitive intensity had not damaged their relationship.