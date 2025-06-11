One More Hendrick Backed Driver Flips Over in a Skull-Crushing Crash on Tuesday

It was déjà vu, but not the good kind for Hendrick Motorsports. Just days ago, Kyle Larson, co-founder of high limit racing and NASCAR Cup champion, flipped violently in a dirt car during a heat race at Plymouth dirt track in Wisconsin. His car dug into the surface and launched into a barrel roll, drawing gasps from the crowds. Larson, ever the dirt track warrior, climbed out on his own and later assured fans that he was okay, but the visuals were still haunting.

Tuesday night at Eagle Raceway, it happened again. Another Hendrick-backed driver went for a terrifying tumble. This time, it was 19-year-old sprint car rising star Corey Day. While chasing the lead in the Eagle Nationals, Day’s No. 14 car flipped spectacularly, bringing back easy flashbacks of Larson’s recent wreck. It was yet another brutal reminder of just how dangerous the sport can be.

Corey Day’s night ends in terror

Last night at Eagle Raceway delivered dirt track drama at its most chaotic during the High Limit Racing Eagle Nationals. With $55,555 on the line, a stacked 40-car field featuring Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, and Corey Day was always bound to end in fireworks.

With five laps to go, Corey Day was charging hard in pursuit of the win, locked in a fierce battle with Michael ‘Buddy’ Kofoid for the lead. After a bold move down the back stretch and an aggressive dive into turn three, Day’s night unraveled. He tagged the wall, sucked his right front into the fence and launched violently out of the ballpark in turn 3. His number 14 machine cleared the guardrail and crashed into the catch fence with a terrifying force, so hard it shredded signage in the corner.

The red flag flew immediately. For a few seconds, no one breathed. But then Day emerged from the wreckage, unharmed, instantly bringing relief across the packed eagle stands on the FloRacing broadcasting booth. The horrifying crash was immediately shared on X, with Tob Christie posting, “Spectacularly wild crash for Corey Day, who was battling Buddy Kofoid for the lead at Eagle Raceway in High Limits tonight. Thankfully, he walked away.”

Once calm returned, Corey Day took to X with heartfelt gratitude: “First off, I sit here thanking the man above for keeping me safe and allowing me to be able to race another day. Second, I apologize to the @JMRacing14 boys for creating more work than necessary. With that being said, some people love how I drive, and some people hate it, but I can promise one thing, I’ll never change. Thank you to everyone who supports me; we will have a fresh one ready for Knoxville on Friday.”

However, it was the best day for Buddy Kofoid. Kofoid held off the remaining pack to claim and win the full purse to finish at Eagles Raceway. This was Roth Motorsports’ fifth overall win for the season; the other four wins came during the World of Outlaws.

Michael Buddy Kofoid dominates Eagles Raceway

Don’t let the stat sheet fool you; Buddy Kofoid might’ve led every single lap Tuesday night, but it never once felt like the win was in the bag. Eagles Raceway lived up to its “ One Bada– Race Track” nickname, turning what looked like a dominant performance into a high-wire act, lap after lap. From the moment the green flag dropped, it was Kofoid out front with Corey Day breathing down his neck.

The battle quickly turned into an old California showdown, with Buddy holding station in the Roth Motorsports number 83 and Day finding his rhythm in second. Brad Sweet faded into the background as Day began taking the lead, using every inch of the track and even throwing a gusty slider that briefly put him up front. But Kofoid didn’t hold back. He answered right back and grabbed the lead again.

When a four-car pile-up brought out the yellow on lap 28, taking out heavy hitters like Kyle Larson and Carson Macedo, it felt like the night was gearing up for something big. And delivered with five laps remaining out of the 40, Corey Day signed off, with the bone-chilling crash on the backstretch, ascending into turn 3, and missed. And after the red flag reset the field, Kofoid was back in action.

Anthony Macri tried to sneak one on the bottom, but the 23-year-old beat him to the finish line by 1.135 seconds. For Kofoid, it’s a second high-limit racing victory, and for Roth Motorsports, it’s just the latest statement in a season where they’ve become almost impossible to ignore.