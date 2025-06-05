$138B Giant Lends a Hand to Rick Hendrick With Massive Deal Days After Locking Kyle Busch

For years, Kyle Busch was synonymous with M&M’s, earning the nickname “Candyman” as he piloted the iconic #18 Toyota adorned with the colorful candy brand. But when their departure was announced from NASCAR after over 3 decades, it marked the end of an era for Busch’s sponsorship and his career at Joe Gibbs Racing. It seems after signing his contract extension with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch had a new partner on board.

Now, Busch has embarked on a new chapter by partnering with Anheuser-Busch’s latest venture, Phorm Energy. This collaboration marks Busch’s return to the energy drink market, following the closure of his own brand, Rowdy Energy, in early 2024. Phorm Energy, developed in partnership with 1st Phorm and UFC President Dana White, aims to establish itself as a major player in the energy drink sector. But just when it seemed like Kyle Busch’s partnership was the centrepiece of Phorm Energy’s NASCAR debut, the story took an even bigger turn.

Expanding its presence in NASCAR, Phorm Energy has entered into a multi-year partnership with Rick Hendrick’s team, Hendrick Motorsports. With this new partnership, Phorm Energy is planting its flag with two of the sport’s biggest powerhouses, ready to redefine what brand dominance looks like on and off the track. And Phorm isn’t completely new to the sport. The energy drink is a joint venture between Anheuser-Busch, 1st Phorm and Dana White.

Sports Business Journal’s reporter Adam Stern, posted a tweet on X, announcing Hendrick Motorsports‘s partnership with Phorm Energy, writing, “@PhormEnergyis partnering with @TeamHendrick, with six primaries on the No. 24 in 2026 and 2027, branding on pit crew firesuits/helmets/fueler gear, integration into HMS’ athletic center and event appearances by @JeffGordonWeb. This is on top of its PSA with @KyleBusch.”

Starting immediately and running through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series, the agreement includes primary sponsorship of the #24 Chevrolet, driven by William Byron, for two races during the 2026 season and full-year associate sponsorships for the #5, #24, and #48 teams — piloted by Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Alex Bowman, respectively, across the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons. The partnership also extends beyond car sponsorships, integrating branding with HMS’s pit crews. Logos will prominently be displayed on the fire suits and helmets of the pit crew members. The race cars will also feature Phorm Energy branding around fuel ports, and fueler uniforms will have enhanced logo placements, ensuring high visibility during races.

A significant aspect of this collaboration is the integration of Phorm Energy into HMS’s new 35,000-square-foot athletic centre and corporate meeting space, currently under construction in Concord, North Carolina, set to open before the 2026 season, where Phorm Energy products and branding will be featured, serving as a hub for training, recovery, and overall health for HMS’s athletes and employees.

Phorm Energy is crafted with natural flavors and caffeine sources from green tea, complemented by electrolytes for hydration and ingredients designed to support mental focus. The brand’s vision is to transform a local favorite from St. Louis into a national powerhouse in the energy drink category.

This collaboration further solidifies the brand’s commitment to NASCAR. Jeff Gordon, the Vice Chairman of HMS, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “It’s an amazing opportunity to work with a powerhouse like Anheuser-Busch, as they launch Phorm Energy and build something new. As a brand grounded in shared values of dedication and hard work, we’re proud that the No. 24 team and our incredible athletes get to be part of their community.”

Sal Frisella, CEO of 1st Phorm, echoed its sentiment, highlighting the alignment of values between the two organizations. He remarked, “Launching Phorm Energy is a huge moment for our team and partnering with Hendrick Motorsports is just another way we can continue to grow and deliver something truly special. We have built this brand for people that embrace the grit and grind of their everyday lives, and that’s something that Hendrick Motorsports and their drivers inherently know and understand. We know we have found the right partner in Hendrick Motorsports and together we have big plans.”

While Phorm Energy also partners with Kyle Busch this season, it has become a multi-million-dollar deal with the major teams of NASCAR, and the brand continues to grow and expand further into the sporting world. Both organizations share a relentless driver for excellence and innovation, and together, they aim to organize the sport and its fans for seasons to come.

Hendrick Motorsports faces internal rivalry for fan supremacy

For the first time in years, there is a new merchandise king in NASCAR, and it’s not Chase Elliott. Long regarded as Hendrick Motorsports’ “Golden Boy” and the sport’s most popular driver since Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement, Elliott has finally been dethroned by his teammate Kyle Larson. According to the internal industry data shared with outlets like The Athletic and confirmed by insiders, Larson now leads all NASCAR drivers in product sales at the halfway point of the 2025 season.

“Larson has become a force that transcends series,” a NASCAR licensing executive said. “You’re seeing younger fans gravitate toward him, dirt racing fans buying Cup gear, and even casual IndyCar fans taking interest. It’s a perfect storm.”

Larson’s massive jump in popularity comes on the back of his widely covered Indianapolis 500 debut and his commitment to running the full Cup Series schedule. Over the Indy 500 weekend, Larson not only captured attention on the track but also outsold veteran IndyCar stars in merchandise at their own flagship event. While Elliott’s appeal has been rooted in legacy and Southern loyalty, Larson’s rise has been accelerated by cross-platform dominance and broader appeal across disciplines. Gary Davis, Vice President of HMS Group, acknowledged Larson’s marketing impact back in 2021, saying, “He’s helped increase our online engagement and sales leads, and the exposure we’re getting is measurable.”

While William Byron continues to gain traction as a third force in HMS’s commercial dynamics, this dramatic shift between Elliott and Larson reflects a broader evolution in NASCAR’s marketing era, one where brand reputation may now carry more weight than family name or tradition.